iDirect Government Showcases Revolutionary New Modem for Next Generation Terminal Design at SOF Week

HERNDON, Va., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the United States military and government, is excited to announce the availability of their 450mp integrator kit at the 2023 Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week, May 8-11, in Tampa, FL, at booth 1335.



The integrator kit is the first phase in the much-anticipated launch of the 450mp multi-waveform, multi-orbit Software Defined Radio (SDR)/modem. The 450mp features an innovative modular three board design: radio (RF) module, common compute (digital) module and carrier board. The SDR capabilities will enable support of multiple waveforms via a single compute platform. The waveforms are not limited to transponder satellite links but include Common Data Link (CDL) and other point-to-point links.

The design of the 450mp allows integrators to use iDirectGov’s carrier board or choose to design their own custom board, a powerful option for optimizing the size and shape of a remote or developing the most advanced man portable terminals. Furthermore, the industry standard digital interface of the 450mp common compute module enables a direct digital interface to RF transmitters and receivers.

“The flexibility of the 450mp is truly a game changer. We now offer a common compute platform which can host a myriad of waveforms, provide a digital interface to RF equipment, and provide terminal integrators the ability to develop truly bespoke communication platforms and backed by as many as 16 hours of engineering support,” said Karl Fuchs, iDirectGov senior vice president of technology. “This is a game changer for military satellite modem integrators and their future terminals.”

The 450mp SDR focuses on security, resiliency and mobility—the key elements of iDirectGov’s next generation REVOLUTION platform. The man portable, first of multiple form factors in the 4-Series SDR suite, will support GEO, MEO, HEO and LEO orbits and a variety of waveforms which are essential for network resiliency for voice, data and video defense communications.

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable, and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 18 years. All its employees are U.S. citizens, with a third being U.S. military veterans and more than 60% holding U.S. security clearances.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.

