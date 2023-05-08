Global Digital Rewards and Payments Provider Tango® Facilitates More Than $10 Million in Non-Profit Donations Through Its Platform

SEATTLE, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leading rewards and payments company, today reached a key milestone: More than $10 million in donations for non-profit organizations have been facilitated through its platform.



Tango works with companies that use rewards, incentives, and payments to drive business results in employee recognition, team engagement, client acquisition, customer loyalty, incentivized research, and others. Tango’s customers seamlessly connect with Tango and then have access to more than 1,000 digital merchant gift cards, prepaid cards, and charitable donation choices. In many programs, the recipient of the reward or payment has the option of donating a portion – or all – of what they received to one of Tango’s non-profit partners, which include the American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, Clean Water Fund, Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity, and many others.

“When we created the Rewards as a Service (RaaS®) category in 2010, we had a vision to ensure that reward, incentive, and payment recipients would get the maximum utility from the value they received. Sometimes, this would mean getting a gift card for their favorite restaurant or a prepaid card to use wherever they want. However, we also believed that the recipient may be most excited to give to a non-profit with a mission near and dear to their hearts,” said David Leeds, CEO and founder of Tango. “We've seen almost every other company in the rewards and incentives space follow our lead here. This is incredibly positive, and most importantly, the biggest beneficiaries are the non-profits we have partnered with. On behalf of these partners and Tango, I want to thank reward and payment recipients for making more than $10M in contributions. This is a huge milestone!”

Tango now supports customers operating in more than 80 countries. The company has led the industry into the digital age, provided material innovation around non-profits, and now leads the industry as it becomes increasingly global. Tango makes each enterprise customer the hero and is known as the company that gets things done.

