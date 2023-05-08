Bubblr Announces the Appointment of Our New Chief Strategy Officer: Professor Paul J. Morrissey C.Eng., FIET, FBCS, FRSA

NEW YORK, NY, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr, Inc. (OTC QB: BBLR), an ethical technology company dedicated to developing an Ethical Web Open-Source platform for the future of search and the advancement of a better Internet, is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Professor Paul J. Morrissey C.Eng., FIET, FBCS, FRSA, as Chief Strategy Officer of Bubblr, Inc.



Steve Morris, the founder and Chief Technology Officer, commented: "I am honored to welcome such a distinguished individual to our board of directors. Paul's impressive resume clearly illustrates his capabilities and influence in the technology world. As an advocate of the Ethical Web, his appointment is crucial for Bubblr to maximize its future success. With the recent additions of our new CEO Tim Burks and CFO David Chetwood, we now have a highly experienced board of directors sharing a common vision for Bubblr and fully committed to its success.

"Paul is a veteran technology innovation entrepreneur who has successfully created, enabled, and sold, floated, or merged a series of international telecommunications, technology operations, software, media, and consultancy practices. He continues to invest in early-stage technology businesses through his private equity fund, Nova Equity Partners. As a recognized international business leader and expert in A.I. governance and ethics, blockchain (DLT), customer experience, smart cities, IoT, and media content distribution, including Web 3.0, Paul also serves as Non-Executive Chairman/Director for several companies in the CX, Big Data Analytics, Digital Content, Media, and Gaming sectors.

"He collaborates closely with venture capitalists and private equity firms to secure funding and drive new and existing entities to profit. Paul has been intimately involved in these types of ventures since 1999. Furthermore, he undertakes strategic consultancy assignments for major global enterprises, leveraging his technology expertise to drive organizations to profitability or exits.

"Paul currently holds several notable positions, including Global Ambassador for the T.M. Forum with responsibility for AI, Data Governance & Ethics, Big Data Analytics, and Customer Experience. He is also the Joint Head of the Data Analytics Group at T.M. Forum and serves on the 'Smart Cities,' 'IoT,' and '5G' working groups. In 2010, Liverpool John Moores University awarded him an honorary professorship for his work surrounding university technology spin-out companies. Paul is a Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology as well as the British Computing Society and sits on the Advisory Board of the A.I. Forum. As a sought-after global speaker on the international conference circuit, Paul shares his expertise widely."

CTO Steve Morris added: "One of Paul's most notable strengths is his technical competence and familiarity with much of the technology that Bubblr utilizes. He understood not only the significance of Bubblr's patents but also the technical manifestation of these patents. Like our other new board appointees, Paul is a great addition to our team, and we are fortunate to have him on board."

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company that is providing the essential building blocks for the future of search on the Internet. It is building an open-source Ethical Web platform that is the technological manifestation of its very valuable granted patents. This platform will make available open-source app templates for licensees to build their own community apps or integrate our software with any existing apps.

