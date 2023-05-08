The European Central Bank has issued permission for Agnė Duksienė to become a member of the Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas

English Lithuanian

The European Central Bank informed Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) that it had issued a permit to Agnė Duksienė to hold the position of a member of the Management Board of the Bank.

Agnė Duksienė was elected by the Bank's Supervisory Council to the Bank's Management Board on 23 February 2023, and, as noted in the decision, he will only take up his duties as a member of the Management Board with the permission of the supervisory authority.

Agnė Duksienė is considered to be a member of the Management Board of the Bank from 8 May 2023.