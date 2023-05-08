Quinoa Seeds Market Size to Surpass USD 2.15 Billion by 2032; Rise in Health-Conscious and Lactose-Intolerant Population to Promote Growth

Newark, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the quinoa seeds market will grow to USD 1.10 billion in 2022 and reach USD 2.15 billion by 2032. In just ten years, the availability of quinoa can be blended with other food products like muffins, cookies, and fritters to enhance taste and functionality, which are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for alternative protein sources is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 1.10 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 2.15 Billion CAGR 6.92% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments Covered application, seed type Drivers The evolution of quinoa as a superfood Opportunities The increasing demand for organic and inorganic products from the cosmetics industry Restraints The availability of several protein-based food products

Key Insight of the Quinoa Seeds Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the quinoa seeds market. Key factors favouring the growth of the quinoa seeds market in North America include the high living standards of people & their mounting preferences toward consuming a nutritious diet. Further, the increasing popularity of superfoods exhibiting high nutritional value & low-calorie range is also helping boost the market growth in this region. Further, different large-scale and small-scale vendors are expected to drive market growth in this region.



The reprocessing product segment is expected to augment the quinoa seeds market during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into reprocessing product, direct edible, and others. The reprocessing product segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of terminal diseases and the huge number of cases of obesity.



The organic quinoa seeds segment market size was USD 0.59 billion in 2022



The seed type segment is divided into inorganic quinoa seeds and organic quinoa seeds. The organic quinoa seeds segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness regarding its nutritional properties and raising health awareness. Also, organic quinoa is quinoa that has been grown without the use of pesticides or synthetic fertilizers to meet the mounting requirement of the product.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising awareness about the gluten-free diet among consumers:



Gluten-free food comprises vegetables and fruit, fish, meat, rice, potatoes, lentils, and others. The advantages associated with consuming gluten-free foods include weight loss, increased energy, and improved health. The increasing prevalence of celiac illness & other diseases due to unhealthy lifestyles drives the market growth. Moreover, consuming healthy food products to prevent health disorders, such as diabetes, heart disease, chronic pulmonary disease, obesity, and metabolic syndrome, is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the growing incidence of celiac and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diseases is expected to drive the demand for gluten-free products across developing and developed countries. Moreover, the increased awareness regarding healthy diets and the prevention of health disorders, such as diabetes and heart disease.



Restraint: The fluctuating prices:



The effect of residual pesticide levels and price fluctuations impedes market growth. Although price fluctuations are primarily grown in South America, prices for quinoa are frequently given in US dollars. Changes in exchange rates may influence the manufacturing & shipping costs, which may affect the cost of quinoa for customers.



Opportunity: The adoption of a healthy lifestyle:



The increasing adoption of products among the health-conscious population is an opportunity factor for market growth. Also, the global demand for quinoa seeds has increased substantially due to the grain's rich nutritional ingredients. The number of quinoa-producing nations has risen in the past few years, which will upscale its commercial production. Additionally, India's expanding cosmetic & personal grooming sector further supports utilizing quinoa for acne therapy, skin rejuvenation, dark spot reduction, etc. Moreover, the Indian government has introduced multiple initiatives to promote cultivating drought-tolerant & sustainable crops like quinoa, which will continue to propel market growth in the forthcoming years.



Some of the major players operating in the quinoa seeds market are:



• Alter Eco

• Andean Naturals Inc. (Ardent Mills)

• Adaptive Seeds

• Hancock

• Arrowhead Mills Inc.

• Big Oz

• Heritage Harvest Seed

• Irupana Andean Organic Food S.A

• Highland Farm

• Northern Quinoa



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



• Reprocessing Product

• Direct Edible

• Others



By Seed Type:



• Inorganic Quinoa Seeds

• Organic Quinoa Seeds



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



