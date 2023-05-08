Worldwide Attention: WMBT to Host 2023 Web3.0 Summit Forum on Digital Economy in Hong Kong China, Reinforcing China's Position in Global Innovation

Hong Kong, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center is set to host a major event in the global financial landscape, the 2023 Global Digital Economy Web3.0 Summit Forum. WMBT International Investment Group is leading the event organization, with support from prominent institutions across England, Europe, Poland, Britain, Switzerland, Singapore, and Cyprus.

The summit is anticipated to play a significant role in shaping the future of the digital economy on both regional and international scales, fostering collaboration and dialogue between industry experts and academics. A key highlight of the event will be the introduction of the world's first digital stock issuance, accompanied by the first-ever digital stock forum. The discussions and developments at the forum are expected to pave the way for innovations in global finance and the broader digital economy.

The upcoming 2023 Global Digital Economy Web3.0 Summit Forum, along with the world's first digital stock meeting, is poised to gather global experts and scholars to discuss the current state, challenges, and future of the digital economy. Digital stocks within the Web3.0 eco-finance framework are anticipated to usher in a new era marked by both opportunities and challenges on a global scale.

The digital stock forum are set to host an impressive roster of attendees, featuring celebrities, industry elites, and representatives from renowned institutions worldwide, all coming together to exchange ideas and insights.

Technological innovation has emerged as the driving force behind the global digital economy's growth. A central theme for the event will be exploring ways to fully harness the value of decentralized ecological applications, enhance the convenience of digital assets, and ensure that digital finance serves the global population. As the first summit forum of its kind, the event is expected to generate novel ideas for the world economy, integrate technological advancements into the global digital economy, and promote high-quality industry development.

