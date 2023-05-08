Holographic Display Market is Expected to Reach USD 11.65 Billion at a 2730% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Holographic Display Market Information By Technology, By Product, By Component, By Application, and Region- Forecast 2030., the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 11.65 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 27.30% during the assessment timeframe.

Holographic Display Market Overview:

Holographic displays create a three-dimensional (3D) image by projecting OLED (organic light emitting diode) or similar technology. Holographic solutions are perfect for display billboards, digital signage campaigns, holographic digital out-of-home media, activation events, corporate reception areas, and 3D point-of-sale displays.

Besides, numerous data capture and content management firms use holographic displays to provide the best data sets and 3D visualizations. However, holographic displays are extensively used for advertising displays or sign boards. Since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the world has moved more towards digitization, which has changed how they do business.

Consumers are exposed more to digital marketing feeds that have more advantages. Resultantly, innovative signage solutions that guarantee customers' attention to any business owner emerged in the market. Brands started investing more in digital advertising powered by enthralling 3D holographic technology for effective signage solutions.

Holographic technology is transforming static signage, posters, and banners, with mesmerizing displays. For headset-based holographic displays, virtual reality is used to greatly improve the viewing angles, enhancing the 3D viewing experience.

Holographic displays with VR can also provide better 3D visuals without requiring a headset. This display technology makes it possible to project 3D objects that look real and images with a high pixel density onto many close-together planes or layers. This enables a high depth precision, which is vital for giving the depth of 3D hologram cues.



Key Players:



Leaders in the holographic display market include-

Eon Reality Inc. (US),

AV Concepts (US),

Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan),

Zebra Imaging (US),

Qualcomm (US),

Holoxica (US),

Provision Holdings Inc. (US),

Musion Das Hologram Ltd. (UK),

Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel),

ViewSonic Corp. (US),

among others.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 11.65 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 27.30% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Rising awareness regarding the use of holographic imaging in medical education Key Market Drivers Adoption Of Holographic Display In Multiple Industries

Industry Trends



Increasing technological advancements and the proliferation of smartphones offer significant growth opportunities. Additional factors bolstering the market growth include spreading awareness about the benefits of holographic display technology in medical education, research, and academic medical centers.

Moreover, the increases in the adoption of these displays by surgeons and biomedical researchers substantiate the market revenues. Conversely, high investments required for the initial setup of equipment and devices are major factors impeding market progress.

Nevertheless, emerging holographic solutions and technologies would support the market growth over the review period. With rising upgrades in technology and enhancements in display technologies, the market is projected to garner significant traction in the years to come.

Market Segmentation

The holographic display market report is segmented into technology, product type, application, end-users, and region. The technology segment is sub-segmented into semitransparent, touchable, laser, and piston. The product type segment is sub-segmented into cameras, digital signage, kiosks, medical imaging equipment, smart TVs, and others.

The application segment is sub-segmented into 3D image projection, image storage, image replication, scanning & detecting of scattered light, and real-time non-destructive testing. The end-users segment is sub-segmented into healthcare, media & entertainment, defense & aerospace, educational sector, automobile, manufacturing, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Geographical Analysis



North America dominates the global holographic display market. Factors such as the increasing biomedical research initiatives, technological advancements, and adoption of holographic products (devices) by academic research centers and laboratories drive market growth.

Besides, the increasing uptake of holographic technology in medical training and surgeries substantiates the market growth. Due to the strong presence of matured players and a well-developed healthcare sector, the US accounts for a considerable share of the holographic display market.

Europe stands second in terms of holographic display market revenue. Growing R&D activities and new product launches foster market growth. Moreover, rapid strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships among major market players accelerate the region's market share. The European holographic display market will demonstrate healthy growth during the review period.

The holographic display market in the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market globally. Factors such as the ever-increasing population, especially in India and China, impact the market growth positively. Japan holds the largest market share, whereas China is poised to grow faster due to its large manufacturing base and increased demand from the construction sector.

Competitive Analysis

The holographic display market appears highly competitive & fragmented owing to the presence of several matured players forming a competitive landscape. Mergers & acquisitions, product & technology launches, and collaboration remain key strategies of market players to gain a larger competitive advantage.

For instance, on Apr.19, 2023, Weisman Worldwide, a hologram production & 3D visualization solutions provider, announced that Hypervsn, an integrated 3D holographic display platform developer, has entered a strategic partnership and distribution channel with it. This newly formed distribution channel will enable Hypervsn to expand the reach of its integrated 3D holographic displays to North American markets.

Weisman Worldwide distributes and produces the best 3D holographic imaging technologies, displays, and dynamic content for brands in entertainment and hospitality and governmental agencies around the globe. HYPERVSN aims to deliver cutting-edge immersive technology to a broader audience base. Its holographic solutions have the power to revolutionize industries ranging from education, healthcare to manufacturing.

With this partnership, HYPERVSN is poised to unlock endless possibilities to allow users to experience reality, transform the way they have been working, and learn & interact with the world around them. It has found a compatible partner in Weisman Worldwide, who shares the same vision for a more immersive future.

