Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market to Surpass USD 325.22 Million by 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand for Quality Control and Expanding Applications in Environmental Monitoring | By SNS Insider

Pune, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market , as reported by SNS Insider, had a worth of USD 32.82 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a value of USD 325.22 million by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030".

Market Report Scope

An electronic nose, also known as an E-Nose, is a device that detects and identifies different odors or chemical compounds in the air. It is a type of electronic sensor system that mimics the sense of smell of humans and animals. An E-Nose is composed of sensors that are designed to recognize different chemical compounds by detecting their unique patterns or "fingerprints". These sensors are combined with computer algorithms to identify and analyze the detected odors.

Market Analysis

The electronic nose (E-Nose) market is driven by several key factors that have made it a rapidly growing field in recent years. E-Nose technology has found applications in various industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, environmental monitoring, and agriculture, among others. One of the primary factors driving the E-Nose market is the increasing demand for automated quality control and monitoring in various industries. E-Nose technology enables real-time and accurate detection and analysis of complex odors and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which is crucial in ensuring product quality, safety, and consistency.

Impact of Recession

The impact of a recession on any industry can be quite significant, and the electronic nose (E-Nose) market is no exception. In times of economic downturn, businesses and consumers alike tend to be more cautious with their spending, and this can lead to a decrease in demand for E-Nose products and services. However, there are also potential upsides to a recession for the E-Nose market. As companies look to streamline their processes and reduce costs, they may turn to E-Nose technology as a cost-effective solution for quality control and monitoring.

Key Regional Development

One of the key drivers of the growing demand for eNoses in North America is the increasing importance placed on workplace safety and environmental protection. With regulations becoming more stringent and penalties for non-compliance becoming more severe, many companies are turning to eNoses as a way to supplement their existing safety measures and minimize the risk of accidents and environmental damage. Another factor contributing to the growth of the electronic nose (E-Nose) market in North America is the continued improvement in the underlying technology. Advances in sensors, machine learning algorithms, and data analytics have all contributed to the enhanced functionality of eNoses, making them more accurate, reliable, and efficient than ever before.

Key Takeaway from Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Study

According to recent market research, the military and defense segment is expected to take the lead in the market. This is due to the increasing demand for advanced security systems and the need for early detection of potential threats and hazards.

The MOS segment is predicted to dominate the market due to its ability to detect a wide range of odors, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are crucial for monitoring air quality and identifying potential health hazards.

Recent Developments Related to Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market

Alpha MOS, a leading provider of electronic nose technology, and New Max, a company specializing in sensory analysis, have joined forces to bring innovative solutions to the food and beverage industry. New Max has been utilizing HERACLES, the electronic nose developed by Alpha MOS, for its sensory analyses, and the results have been impressive.

Singaporean scientists have developed an innovative electronic nose that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect spoiled meat. The cutting-edge technology is a significant breakthrough in the food industry and could potentially help prevent foodborne illnesses.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 32.82 Million Market Size by 2030 US$ 325.22 Million CAGR CAGR 33.2% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Segments • by type (MOS, CP, QCM)

• by Application (Military and Defense, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Waste Management) Company Profiles Alpha MOS, Airsense, Odotech, Sensigent, Aryballe Technologies, Plasmion GmbH, The eNose Company, Electronic Sensor Technology, Brechbuehler, Scensive Technology and Other. Key Drivers •Lower cost

•Technology infrastructure





