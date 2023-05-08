Global Denim Jeans Strategic Business Report 2023: Acknowledging the 'Green' & 'Sustainability' Trends, Denim Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denim Jeans: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Denim Jeans Market to Reach $95.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Denim Jeans estimated at US$64.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$95.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$69.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Denim Jeans market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 533 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $64.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $95.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Decline in Textile Exports to USA, EU, and Japan: YoY Change (%) in Export Volume for Select Export Market (Jan-June 2020)

Pandemic and the Growing Demand for Comfortable Jeans

Focus on Sustainability on the Rise

Creative Business Models Emerge, Functional Fabrics Register Increasing Adoption

Denim Fabrics: A Primer

Standard Weights of Denim Fabrics Measured in Ounces per Square Yard, Grams per Running Meter, and Grams per Square Meter

Denim Jeans: The Primary Application of Denim

History of Denim Jeans

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

A Peek into Denim Jeans Production Landscape

China: Leading Denim Weaver

India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants

Bangladesh Seeks Bigger Role in Denim Jeans Production

Increasing the Sustainability of Denim

Competitive Landscape

World Denim Jeans Market Ranked by Most Popular Jeans Available

Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide

A Note on Major Retailers of Denim Jeans

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Denim Jeans Market

Expanding Global Population

Urban Sprawl

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

Large Base of Millennials

Rising Living Standards

Latest Denim Jeans Trends based on Demographics

Dynamics in the Apparel Industry Favor Considerable Expansion in Denim Jeans Market

Global Textile and Apparel Industry and the Impact of COVID-19

Abundance of Cotton, the Primary Raw Material for Denim, Accelerates Market Growth

Consumption to Remain Stable

What Denim Jeans Styles Trending Now?

Sustained Image of Denim as an Expression of Unique Personal Style Maintains Growth Momentum

World Denim Market by Region: Number of Denim Products Owned by Consumer

World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Number of Denim Jeans Owned by Consumer

Street Fashions & Celebrity Styles Influence Denim Consumption

Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Augurs Well

Purchase Drivers for Denim Jeans by Men and Women (In %)

Denim vs Sweatpants: Y2K Themes Seen Impacting the Market

Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Workwear/Corporate Wear

Functional Denim: The Next Big Thing

Distressed Jeans and Jeggings now in Vogue

Skinny vs Boyfriend - The Bestselling Styles

Short-Term Forecasts for High-end Premium Denim Jeans Remain Sluggish

Competition in High-End Denim Jeans Market

Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity

Hunt for the Right Fit Continues

Denim Trends based on Size

Jeans Manufacturing: A Significant Detrimental Influence on the Environment

Denim Jeans, a Non Desirable Investment for Climate Change

Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and Sustainable Denims

Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims

Hemp Jeans Emerges as a Lighter & Sustainable Alternative

Recycled Cotton: A Major Step towards Sustainability

Acknowledging the 'Green' & 'Sustainability' Trends, Denim Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production

Spike in Online Apparel Sales Revs Up Market Revenues

Growing E-commerce Prospects

Pandemic Fast Forwards E-commerce Growth

Offline Distribution Channels Remain Major Revenue Generators

Specialty Stores Continue to Dominate Women's Jeans Sales

Innovations Drive Market Dynamism

A Review of Select Denim Innovations

Key Innovations in the Global Denim Sector

New Designs and Innovations in Preparation of Denim Fabric

Emerging Innovations in Denim and Jeans Market

Innovative Trends Key to Market Performance in Premium Segment

Issues & Challenges

Denim Jeans Market Faces Threat from Substitutes

Athleisure Trend Continues to Bother the Denim Market

Disorganized Production & Retail Understate Overall Revenues

