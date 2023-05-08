Global Denim Jeans Strategic Business Report 2023: Acknowledging the 'Green' & 'Sustainability' Trends, Denim Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denim Jeans: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Denim Jeans Market to Reach $95.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Denim Jeans estimated at US$64.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$95.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$69.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Denim Jeans market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|533
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$64.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$95.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Decline in Textile Exports to USA, EU, and Japan: YoY Change (%) in Export Volume for Select Export Market (Jan-June 2020)
- Pandemic and the Growing Demand for Comfortable Jeans
- Focus on Sustainability on the Rise
- Creative Business Models Emerge, Functional Fabrics Register Increasing Adoption
- Denim Fabrics: A Primer
- Standard Weights of Denim Fabrics Measured in Ounces per Square Yard, Grams per Running Meter, and Grams per Square Meter
- Denim Jeans: The Primary Application of Denim
- History of Denim Jeans
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
- A Peek into Denim Jeans Production Landscape
- China: Leading Denim Weaver
- India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants
- Bangladesh Seeks Bigger Role in Denim Jeans Production
- Increasing the Sustainability of Denim
- Competitive Landscape
- World Denim Jeans Market Ranked by Most Popular Jeans Available
- Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide
- A Note on Major Retailers of Denim Jeans
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Denim Jeans Market
- Expanding Global Population
- Urban Sprawl
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population
- Large Base of Millennials
- Rising Living Standards
- Latest Denim Jeans Trends based on Demographics
- Dynamics in the Apparel Industry Favor Considerable Expansion in Denim Jeans Market
- Global Textile and Apparel Industry and the Impact of COVID-19
- Abundance of Cotton, the Primary Raw Material for Denim, Accelerates Market Growth
- Consumption to Remain Stable
- What Denim Jeans Styles Trending Now?
- Sustained Image of Denim as an Expression of Unique Personal Style Maintains Growth Momentum
- World Denim Market by Region: Number of Denim Products Owned by Consumer
- World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Number of Denim Jeans Owned by Consumer
- Street Fashions & Celebrity Styles Influence Denim Consumption
- Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Augurs Well
- Purchase Drivers for Denim Jeans by Men and Women (In %)
- Denim vs Sweatpants: Y2K Themes Seen Impacting the Market
- Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Workwear/Corporate Wear
- Functional Denim: The Next Big Thing
- Distressed Jeans and Jeggings now in Vogue
- Skinny vs Boyfriend - The Bestselling Styles
- Short-Term Forecasts for High-end Premium Denim Jeans Remain Sluggish
- Competition in High-End Denim Jeans Market
- Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity
- Hunt for the Right Fit Continues
- Denim Trends based on Size
- Jeans Manufacturing: A Significant Detrimental Influence on the Environment
- Denim Jeans, a Non Desirable Investment for Climate Change
- Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and Sustainable Denims
- Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims
- Hemp Jeans Emerges as a Lighter & Sustainable Alternative
- Recycled Cotton: A Major Step towards Sustainability
- Acknowledging the 'Green' & 'Sustainability' Trends, Denim Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production
- Spike in Online Apparel Sales Revs Up Market Revenues
- Growing E-commerce Prospects
- Pandemic Fast Forwards E-commerce Growth
- Offline Distribution Channels Remain Major Revenue Generators
- Specialty Stores Continue to Dominate Women's Jeans Sales
- Innovations Drive Market Dynamism
- A Review of Select Denim Innovations
- Key Innovations in the Global Denim Sector
- New Designs and Innovations in Preparation of Denim Fabric
- Emerging Innovations in Denim and Jeans Market
- Innovative Trends Key to Market Performance in Premium Segment
- Issues & Challenges
- Denim Jeans Market Faces Threat from Substitutes
- Athleisure Trend Continues to Bother the Denim Market
- Disorganized Production & Retail Understate Overall Revenues
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 166 Featured)
- 7 For All Mankind
- Aarvee Denims & Exports Limited
- Arvind Limited
- Diesel S.p.A
- Edwin Co. Ltd.
- Gap Inc.
- Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.
- Kontoor Brands, Inc.
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- Mavi Jeans
- Nien Hsing Textile Co., Ltd.
- Orta Anadolu
- Pepe Jeans London
- The Raymond Group
