Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” Shareholders

The general ordinary meeting of shareholders of the UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” (the Company) was held on 20 April 2023. The following decisions were made:
- THE AGENDA QUESTION: Approval of the audited financial statements of the Company and Group for the year 2022
THE DECISION: The set of financial statements of the Company and Group for 2022 has been approved
- THE AGENDA QUESTION: Approval of the Company's profit/loss allocation for the year 2022
THE DECISION: The distribution of profit (loss) of Company for the year 2022 has been approved:
|Article
|Thousand, EUR
|Retained earnings (loss) – at the beginning of financial year
|14,036
|Comprehensive income for the reporting period - net profit for the current year
|13,360
|Profit transfer to the legal reserve
|-283
|Retained earnings (loss) – at the end of financial year
|27,113
|Transfers of profit:
|Profit transfer to the legal reserve
|-688
|Profit transfer to other reserves
|-
|Profit to be paid as dividends
|-
|Retained earnings (loss) at the end of the financial year for 2022 and previous financial periods
|26,445
- THE AGENDA QUESTION: Selection and renumeration of an audit company to perform the audit of the Company's 2023 financial statements
THE DECISION: UAB KPMG Baltics has been confirmed to conduct the audit of the 2023 financial statements, with an estimated cost not exceeding €35,000 excluding VAT (the final price for the provision of services is subject to potential fluctuations of up to 10% of the aforementioned price)
Contact person for further information:
Grėtė Bukauskaitė
Manager of the Investment Company