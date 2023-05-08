Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market Report 2023: Surging Availability of Diversified Treatments Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market by Active Ingredients, Drug Class, Mode of Administration, Distribution Channel - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market size was estimated at USD 62.12 million in 2022, USD 65.95 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% to reach USD 103.78 million by 2030.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $62.12 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $103.78 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising geriatric population with constipation complications

Growing prevalence of kidney disorders

Surging availability of diversified treatments

Restraints

Stringent approval process and time-consuming

Opportunities

Proliferating use of opioids

Rise in availability in retail pharmacies

Challenges

Concern regarding opioid tolerance and addiction

This research report categorizes the Global Opioid Induced Constipation Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Active Ingredients, the market is studied across Bulk Cathartics, Stimulant Cathartics, Docusate Sodium, Emollient/Lubricant Cathartics, Lubiprostone, Methylnaltrexone Bromide, Naloxegol, Osmotic laxatives, and Prostaglandins/Prokinetic Drugs.

Based on Drug Class, the market is studied across Locally Acting Chloride Channel Activator (LACCA), Non-Selective Opioid Antagonist, Peripherally-Restricted ?-Opioid Receptor Antagonist (PAMORA), and ?-Opioid Antagonist.

Based on Mode of Administration, the market is studied across Oral and Parenteral.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Drug Store, Hospital Pharmacies, and Independent Pharmacies.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca PLC

Fresenius Kabi AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lantheus

Mylan by Viatris Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Inc.

Salix Pharmaceuticals by Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Shionogo & Co. Ltd.

SLA Pharma AG

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ioh9r4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

