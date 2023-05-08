Global Toothpaste Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2030 - Underpenetrated Markets Present Significant Growth Potential

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toothpaste: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Toothpaste Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Toothpaste estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Regular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anti-Caries segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Toothpaste market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Oral Care Products: Maintaining Health of Teeth & Mouth
- Toothpaste: An Essential Component of Routine Oral Hygiene Regimen
- Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
- Whitening Toothpastes Lead Global Toothpaste Market
- Competitive Landscape
- Multinationals Rule the Roost in the Toothpaste Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Saturation Triggers Competition and Segmentation
- Change in Marketers Strategy
- Recent Market Activity
- Leading Toothpaste Brands
- Brand Extensions: Order of the Day
- Advertising and Promotion
- Advertising - For a "Brand" New Smile
- The GEL Craze
- Branding - Impact on Purchases
- Advertising in the Children's Toothpaste Segment
- Distribution Channels
- Supermarkets Grabs the Largest Pie
- Strategies to Increase Market Share
- Emergence of Multi-Channel Buyers
- Online Marketing Catching Up
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Product Overview
- Types of Toothpastes
- Regular
- Anti-Caries / Fluoride Toothpastes
- Whitening Toothpaste
- Children's Toothpaste
- Desensitizing Toothpaste
- Gum Protection Toothpaste
- Multi-benefit Toothpaste
- Tartar Control Toothpaste
- Toothpaste Formula
- Toothpaste Ingredients
- Select Toothpaste Ingredients and their Attributes / Functions
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emerging Countries: Underpenetrated Markets Present Significant Growth Potential
- Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Demographic Trends Influence Marketer Strategies
- Herbal and Natural Toothpastes Give Tough Competition to Conventional Toothpastes
- Biotechnology to Enable Re-growth of Teeth
- BioMin Technologies Introduces Innovative Toothpaste Ingredient
- Rise in Value-Added Toothpastes
- Select Value-Added Toothpaste Products
- New Flavors Flood Market
- Mint - The Preferred Toothpaste Flavor
- Toothpaste Flavors: A Comparison of Global Leading Flavors Used in Toothpastes
- Segment Trends in the Toothpaste Market
- Popularity of Whitening Toothpastes
- Toothpastes with Natural Ingredients Gain Popularity
- Sensitivity Toothpastes
- Children's Toothpaste
- Remineralizing Systems
- Triclosan: Effective but Faces Concerns over Environmental & Health Risks
- Ban on Parabens in Few Markets
- Recyclable Toothpaste Tube - The New Trend in Oral Care Market
