Global Toothpaste Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2030 - Underpenetrated Markets Present Significant Growth Potential

Global Toothpaste Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Toothpaste estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Regular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anti-Caries segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Toothpaste market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 484 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Oral Care Products: Maintaining Health of Teeth & Mouth

Toothpaste: An Essential Component of Routine Oral Hygiene Regimen

Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Whitening Toothpastes Lead Global Toothpaste Market

Competitive Landscape

Multinationals Rule the Roost in the Toothpaste Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Saturation Triggers Competition and Segmentation

Change in Marketers Strategy

Recent Market Activity

Leading Toothpaste Brands

Brand Extensions: Order of the Day

Advertising and Promotion

Advertising - For a "Brand" New Smile

The GEL Craze

Branding - Impact on Purchases

Advertising in the Children's Toothpaste Segment

Distribution Channels

Supermarkets Grabs the Largest Pie

Strategies to Increase Market Share

Emergence of Multi-Channel Buyers

Online Marketing Catching Up

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Product Overview

Types of Toothpastes

Regular

Anti-Caries / Fluoride Toothpastes

Whitening Toothpaste

Children's Toothpaste

Desensitizing Toothpaste

Gum Protection Toothpaste

Multi-benefit Toothpaste

Tartar Control Toothpaste

Toothpaste Formula

Toothpaste Ingredients

Select Toothpaste Ingredients and their Attributes / Functions

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Countries: Underpenetrated Markets Present Significant Growth Potential

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Demographic Trends Influence Marketer Strategies

Herbal and Natural Toothpastes Give Tough Competition to Conventional Toothpastes

Biotechnology to Enable Re-growth of Teeth

BioMin Technologies Introduces Innovative Toothpaste Ingredient

Rise in Value-Added Toothpastes

Select Value-Added Toothpaste Products

New Flavors Flood Market

Mint - The Preferred Toothpaste Flavor

Toothpaste Flavors: A Comparison of Global Leading Flavors Used in Toothpastes

Segment Trends in the Toothpaste Market

Popularity of Whitening Toothpastes

Toothpastes with Natural Ingredients Gain Popularity

Sensitivity Toothpastes

Children's Toothpaste

Remineralizing Systems

Triclosan: Effective but Faces Concerns over Environmental & Health Risks

Ban on Parabens in Few Markets

Recyclable Toothpaste Tube - The New Trend in Oral Care Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 142 Featured)

CCA Industries, Inc. (USA)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (USA)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (USA)

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited (India)

Dabur India Limited (India)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (South Korea)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

Patanjali Ayurved Limited (India)

Procter & Gamble Company (USA)

Ranir, LLC (USA)

Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland)

Unilever NV (Netherlands)

Hindustan Unilever Limited (India)

