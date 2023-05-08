New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sleep Mask Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032892/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Sleep Mask Market to Reach $24.4 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sleep Mask estimated at US$17.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2022-2030. Regular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$15 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Contoured segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Sleep Mask market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Alaska Bear
- Amorepacific Corp
- Beiersdorf AG
- Chanel SAS
- Christian Dior SE
- Dream Essentials, LLC
- Earth Therapeutics
- EcoTools
- Groupe Clarins
- Happy Luxe
- L’Oréal SA
- LC Industries, Inc.
- LumosTech, Inc.
- Nidra
- Royal Philips
- Shiseido Co Ltd
- Sleep Master
- Sonoma Lavender Co.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc
- The Procter and Gamble Co
- Unilever Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sleep Mask - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Regular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Regular by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contoured by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Contoured by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wrap
Around by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Wrap Around by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Sleep Mask Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: China 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 54: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 72: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 74: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 76: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: India 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: India 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 80: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 82: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap
Around and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 88: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 92: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 94: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 96: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 98: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 102: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap
Around and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 112: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 114: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 116: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 118: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 120: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 124: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular,
Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 126: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 127: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 128: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 130: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 131: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 132: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap
Around and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and Other Products for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 134: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Sleep
Mask by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
AFRICA
Sleep Mask Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 136: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Product - Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 137: Africa 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular, Contoured,
Wrap Around and Other Products for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 138: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sleep Mask by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 139: Africa 8-Year Perspective for Sleep Mask by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
