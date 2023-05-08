Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market Analysis Report 2023: Insoluble Fiber, the New Health Craze Adding Vigor to the Market's Growth Momentum

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market to Reach $74.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods estimated at US$45.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$74.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wheat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$24.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Maize segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 617 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $45.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $74.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Focus on Healthy Eating for Everyday Wellness Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods

The Food Industry is Rife With Wellness, Better Health & Good-For-Me Innovations & Standing Testimony to the Trend is the Massively Growing Health and Wellness Foods Industry

Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods: Definition, Types, Importance & Health Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Changing Consumer Attitude Towards Dietary Fiber To Benefit Demand For High Fiber Foods

Epidemic Rise in Obesity & Diabetes Drives Focus on Including Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods in Daily Diets

Global Prevalence of Diabetes

Oats Storms Into the Spotlight as the Most Preferred Whole Grain Food

Supported by Favorable Dietary Patterns of Health Conscious Consumers, Global Oats Production Holds Steady

Insoluble Fiber, the New Health Craze Adding Vigor to the Market's Growth Momentum

At-Home Meals Amid The Continuing Pandemic Boosts Consumption Of Whole Grains

Growing Focus on Digestive Wellness Spurs Rising Use of Inulin as a Prebiotic Fiber

Boom in the Prebiotics Market to Trickle Down Into the Inulin Fiber Market

Booming Flexitarian Trend Fuels Demand for Whole Grains

Whole Grain & Seed Based Beverages Grow in Popularity, as Consumers Gravitate Towards Healthy Drinks

Muesli Emerges As a Major Breakfast Food Among Health Conscious Consumers

Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition Bars

Ancient Grains Rise in Popularity as the Perfect Fit for the Contemporary Health Trend

Trend Towards Meal Replacement Bodes Well for Whole Grain Dinks

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 131 Featured)

Allied Bakeries

Ardent Mills

Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC.

BENEO GmbH

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

CII (Cereal Ingredients, Inc.)

Crea Fill Fibers Corporation

Flowers Foods

Food For Life

Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd

General Mills, Inc.

Grain Millers, Inc.

Grupo Bimbo

HARRY-BROT GmbH

Hodgson Mill, Inc.

Hovis Ltd.

Kellogg Company

La Brea Bakery

Lieken AG

MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Pepperidge Farm, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Warburtons, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4j2b9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.