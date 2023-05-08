Cold Insulation Market to Notice Prominent Growth of USD 11.30 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Industry Growth and Competitive Outlook

TORONTO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest report from Data Bridge Market Research, " Cold Insulation Market " examines growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive environment in detail. Highly in-depth data collection and results analysis has been conducted to generate a world-class Cold Insulation market report. The report effectively communicates research findings such as consumer trends, market trends, and competitor behavior that surround the target audience. This market research report contains a summary of research findings and insights uncovered during the data collection and analysis processes. It has information about a company’s competition, industry trends/opportunities, and recommendations for the next steps based on the research questions being addressed. Cold Insulation market research report helps guide decision-making and highlight market opportunities.



Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cold insulation market is expected to reach USD 11.30 billion by 2030, which is USD 5.75 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Cold insulation is a process that provides a mixture of two or more materials used to avoid heat gain or heat loss. Cold insulation is extensively used for the temperature below the ambient threshold that is proficient of preventing long-term degradation and condensation and moisture intrusion.

According to an article which has shared by The Economic Times, sales of cooling appliances augmented by 15 percent in the year 2020 as compared to 2019 in 2022 as stated by major manufacturing companies of consumer electronics such as Lloyd Haier and Godrej Appliances. Cold insulation avoid condensation on the surface, maintains low temperature for process control and preserve cooling. As a result the demand for the cold insulation increases in refrigerator and other cooling devices which further enhances the market growth.

Opportunities

Growing demand of cold Insulation for air-conditioning and refrigeration devices

The growing demand for air-conditioning and refrigeration devices is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Refrigeration devices are those devices which are used to remove heat from an enclosed space to lower the temperature, whereas air conditioning devices cools, heats, or dehumidifies spaces in non-residential and residential settings. Cold insulation helps air conditioning and refrigeration devices by avoiding condensation and reducing energy loss in the unit to keep it dry and cool. Hence, growing demand for air-conditioning and refrigeration devices is driving the growth of the cold insulation market.

Rising commercial building and construction activities

Building and construction activities are growing rapidly all over the world owing to economic reforms and the increasing disposable income of individuals. The increasing population is resulting in the growing need for more commercial sector buildings. Phenolic foam, cellular glass, and polystyrene foam-based cold insulation is being extensively used in the building and construction of floors, roofs, ceilings and walls to maintain the required temperature inside the building. Therefore, increasing commercial building and construction activities will create lucrative opportunities for market growth.

BASF SE (Germany)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

ROCKWOOL A/S (Denmark)

SAINT-GOBAIN (France)

Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

Armacell (Luxembourg)

Dow (U.S.)

Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Knauf Insulation (U.S.)

Kingspan Group (Ireland)

Recticel (Belgium)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (U.S.)

Johns Manville (U.S.)

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Atlas Roofing Corporation (U.S.)

Recent Development

In 2021, Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., acquired Insulation Corporation of America for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Insulation Corporation of America is expected to strengthen Wynnchurch Capital’s platform by increasing its reach into unserved markets. Insulation Corporation of America is a manufacturer of polystyrene foam products for applications such as packaging, cold chain, building insulation, infrastructure construction and operating in the cold insulation market.

In 2020, Armacell launched a flexible aerogel blanket of the newest generation for cryogenic and dual-temperature applications named ArmaPET. The unique features of this insulation product include high-temperature and dual-temperature aerogel insulation properties, which widen the temperature capabilities from -180 oC to +650 oC.

In 2022, Tiger India Private Limited introduced four new vacuum-insulated bottle models to expand its footprint in India. These vacuum-insulated bottle models products support in keeping carbonated drinks cool for a long period of time.

In 2022, Owens Corning launched FOAMGLAS Perinsul SIB for high-performance buildings. FOAMGLAS Perinsul SIB is a thermal bridging solution which is made up of cellular glass, allowing it to remove thermal bridging beneath from exterior masonry veneer walls.

Key Market Segments Covered in Cold Insulation Industry Research

Type

Polyisocyanurate

Polyurethane Foam

Phenolic Foam

Ceramic Fiber

Polystyrene Foam

End Use

Commercial

Hospital

Buildings

Ice Rings

Supermarkets

Others

Industrial

Manufacturing

Food Processing

Chemical

Petrochemicals

Power Plants

Application

HVAC

Chemicals

Oil and Gas

Refrigeration

Key Industry Drivers:

Rapid growth and expansion of oil and gas industries

The oil and gas industry is one of the core industries which plays an important role in influencing the decision-making for all the other major sections of the economy. In the oil and gas industry, cold insulation is used in the liquefaction plant and for insulation of LNG storage tanks, where natural gas covert into liquid state. The increase in the growth of oil and gas production will ultimately increase the demand for the cold insulation which will be expected to propel the market's growth.

Rising demand of cold insulation in chemical industry

Cold insulation materials highly used in chemical industry, these materials are mainly used in industrial and petrochemical gases. These materials reduce the risk of damage or corrosion and offer excellent insulation. Moreover, they enhance process control and increase the energy efficiency of the chemical process. One of the prominent applications of cold insulation materials in chemical industry is the industrial treatment of gases. The demand for cold insulation materials for this application in chemical industry is expected to surge very rapidly. As a result, further enhance the market growth during the forecast period.

Cold Insulation Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the cold insulation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the cold insulation market in terms of revenue growth and market share owing to the augmented construction spending in nations such as India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, favourable government rules and regulations to increase the energy efficiency of buildings will further boost the market growth in this region

Europe is expected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 owing to the government efforts to increase the energy efficiency of public infrastructure in this region. Moreover, the existence of leading thermal insulation companies is expected to boost the market growth in this region

Restraints/ Challenge

Availability of Substitutes

Availability of other substitute insulators such as extruded polystyrene insulation (EPS), refractory ceramic fibers (RCFs) and expanded polystyrene insulation (EPS) are expected to hamper the growth of the ceramic foam market growth. As these substitutes also offer similar insulation benefits across the many industry. Furthermore, the alternatives also provide various benefits such as high dimensional stability, heat & cold resistance, fire protection and also repels water, prevents. Thus, these alternatives act as a major challenging factor for the market growth during the forecast period.

This cold insulation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the cold insulation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Critical Insights Related to the Cold Insulation Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth-driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Cold Insulation Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Cold Insulation Market, By Type Global Cold Insulation Market, By End User Global Cold Insulation Market, By Application Global Cold Insulation Market, By Region Global Cold Insulation Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

