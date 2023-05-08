On 8 February 2023, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 769. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).



The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 2.4 billion with an intention to go up to a total of DKK 5.0 billion during the next 12 months, depending on how the macroeconomic climate develops throughout the year.

The programme commenced on 8 February 2023, cf. Company Announcement no. 769, and will conclude no later than 2 February 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of

shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK Accumulated under the programme 2,350,000 1,488,621,511 1 May 2023 27,000 635.61

17,161,470 2 May 2023 40,000 634.45 25,377,976 3 May 2023 45,000 621.09 27,949,136 4 May 2023 50,000 610.74 30,537,175 Accumulated under the programme 2,512,000 1,589,647,268

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 2,310,938 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.6% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

