On 8 February 2023, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 769. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).
The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.
Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 2.4 billion with an intention to go up to a total of DKK 5.0 billion during the next 12 months, depending on how the macroeconomic climate develops throughout the year.
The programme commenced on 8 February 2023, cf. Company Announcement no. 769, and will conclude no later than 2 February 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value,
DKK
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,350,000
|1,488,621,511
|1 May 2023
|27,000
| 635.61
|17,161,470
|2 May 2023
|40,000
|634.45
|25,377,976
|3 May 2023
|45,000
|621.09
|27,949,136
|4 May 2023
|50,000
|610.74
|30,537,175
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,512,000
|1,589,647,268
With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 2,310,938 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.6% of the Company’s share capital.
In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.
Attachments
- Pandora_Company Announcement_No_789
- Appendix_Company_Announcement_No_789
- Appendix_Company_Announcement_No_789