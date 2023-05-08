New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Skin Tightening Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032890/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Skin Tightening Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Skin Tightening estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10% over the period 2022-2030. Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laser Skin Tightening segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR



The Skin Tightening market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)

- ALLERGAN

- Alma Lasers

- Bausch Health Companies Inc.

- Beijing Winkonlaser Technology Limited

- BISON MEDICAL

- BRERA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES S.R.L.

- BTL

- Cutera

- DEKA M.E.L.A. srl

- EINSMED Co. Ltd

- Fotona

- Hologic, Inc.

- Merz Pharma

- Opatra Ltd

- Pollogen

- ThermiGen LLC

- Venus Concept;





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032890/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Skin Tightening - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radio

Frequency Skin Tightening by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Radio Frequency Skin

Tightening by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Radio Frequency Skin

Tightening by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laser

Skin Tightening by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Laser Skin Tightening by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Laser Skin Tightening by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultrasound Skin Tightening by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Ultrasound Skin Tightening

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Ultrasound Skin

Tightening by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Aging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Anti-Aging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Anti-Aging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Face

Lifting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Face Lifting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Face Lifting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Specialty Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stand-Alone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Stand-Alone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Stand-Alone by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Skin Tightening Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Wrinkle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Anti-Wrinkle by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Anti-Wrinkle by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Skin Tightening Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser

Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency Skin

Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening

and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by Application - Other Applications, Anti-Wrinkle,

Anti-Aging and Face Lifting - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and

Face Lifting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Skin Tightening by End-Use -

Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Stand-Alone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening,

Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency

Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin

Tightening and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by Application - Other Applications,

Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and

Face Lifting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Skin Tightening by End-Use -

Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Stand-Alone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Skin Tightening Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser

Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency Skin

Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening

and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by Application - Other Applications, Anti-Wrinkle,

Anti-Aging and Face Lifting - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and

Face Lifting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Skin Tightening by End-Use -

Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Stand-Alone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Skin Tightening Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser

Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency Skin

Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening

and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by Application - Other Applications, Anti-Wrinkle,

Anti-Aging and Face Lifting - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and

Face Lifting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for Skin Tightening by End-Use -

Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin

Tightening by Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: China Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Stand-Alone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Skin Tightening Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening,

Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency

Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin

Tightening and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by Application - Other Applications,

Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and

Face Lifting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Stand-Alone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Skin Tightening Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening,

Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: France Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency

Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin

Tightening and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by Application - Other Applications,

Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: France Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and

Face Lifting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: France Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: France Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Portable and Stand-Alone Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: France 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Portability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Portable

and Stand-Alone for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Skin Tightening Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by Type - Radio Frequency Skin Tightening,

Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Skin Tightening by Type -

Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening,

Ultrasound Skin Tightening and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radio Frequency

Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening, Ultrasound Skin

Tightening and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by Application - Other Applications,

Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

Application - Other Applications, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and

Face Lifting Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Aging and Face Lifting for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skin Tightening by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Germany Historic Review for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Skin Tightening by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Clinics, Specialty Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032890/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________