Global Immune Health Supplements Strategic Markets Report 2023: Asia-Pacific Presents Unique Expansion Opportunities

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immune Health Supplements: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Immune Health Supplements Market to Reach $38.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Immune Health Supplements estimated at US$20.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Vitamins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Herbal Extracts segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Immune Health Supplements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Immune Health Supplements
- Immunity in various Stages of Life
- The Link between Immunity and Nutrition
- Segments
- A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets
- Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products
- From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends Immune Health Supplements Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity
- Pandemic-Induced Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health Foods Favors Immune Health Supplements Market
- Vitamins Can Help Prevent COVID-19 and Other Illnesses
- COVID-19 and the Close Link with Amino Acids
- Effectiveness of Oral l-Glutamine Supplementation for COVID-19 Treatment
- Glutamine and 'Cytokine Storm'
- Important Role of Amino Acids in Clinical Nutrition of COVID-19 Patients
- Potential Role of Probiotics in Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Infections
- Pandemic Led Research Highlights the Goodness of Immune Boosters
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Regional Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Presents Unique Expansion Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Innovation Drives New Product Development and Introduction
- Flavour-enriched Immune Health Supplements Grow in Popularity
- Organic, Non-GMO Supplements Receive Positive Consumer Response
- Micronutrients Aid in Improving Immunity
- Microbiomes Gain Significance in Building Immunity
- Specialized Combinations Propel Market Growth
- HMOs Witness Increased Popularity
- The Significance of Minerals and Vitamins in Daily Diet Drive Fortification Trend
- Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive Widespread Adoption
- Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods
- Immune Health Supplements to Help Overcome Increasing Healthcare Costs Issue
- Rising Significance of Immune Health Supplements Augurs Well for Amino Acids Market
- Researchers Demonstrate Role of Cysteine and Theanine in COVID Treatment
- Omega-3 Emerges as a Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient, Driving Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients
- Health Benefits of Few Marine-derived Functional Food Ingredients
- E-commerce Leads Growth as Pandemic Strikes
- Macro Factors Driving Growth of Immune Health Supplements
- Ballooning Global Population
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Demand
- Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Immune Health Supplements
- Urbanization Trend
