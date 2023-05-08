Global Immune Health Supplements Strategic Markets Report 2023: Asia-Pacific Presents Unique Expansion Opportunities

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immune Health Supplements: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Immune Health Supplements Market to Reach $38.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Immune Health Supplements estimated at US$20.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Vitamins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Herbal Extracts segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Immune Health Supplements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 518 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Immune Health Supplements

Immunity in various Stages of Life

The Link between Immunity and Nutrition

Segments

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets

Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Products

From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends Immune Health Supplements Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity

Pandemic-Induced Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health Foods Favors Immune Health Supplements Market

Vitamins Can Help Prevent COVID-19 and Other Illnesses

COVID-19 and the Close Link with Amino Acids

Effectiveness of Oral l-Glutamine Supplementation for COVID-19 Treatment

Glutamine and 'Cytokine Storm'

Important Role of Amino Acids in Clinical Nutrition of COVID-19 Patients

Potential Role of Probiotics in Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Infections

Pandemic Led Research Highlights the Goodness of Immune Boosters

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Presents Unique Expansion Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovation Drives New Product Development and Introduction

Flavour-enriched Immune Health Supplements Grow in Popularity

Organic, Non-GMO Supplements Receive Positive Consumer Response

Micronutrients Aid in Improving Immunity

Microbiomes Gain Significance in Building Immunity

Specialized Combinations Propel Market Growth

HMOs Witness Increased Popularity

The Significance of Minerals and Vitamins in Daily Diet Drive Fortification Trend

Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive Widespread Adoption

Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods

Immune Health Supplements to Help Overcome Increasing Healthcare Costs Issue

Rising Significance of Immune Health Supplements Augurs Well for Amino Acids Market

Researchers Demonstrate Role of Cysteine and Theanine in COVID Treatment

Omega-3 Emerges as a Popular Heart-Healthy Ingredient, Driving Demand for Marine Functional Food Ingredients

Health Benefits of Few Marine-derived Functional Food Ingredients

E-commerce Leads Growth as Pandemic Strikes

Macro Factors Driving Growth of Immune Health Supplements

Ballooning Global Population

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Demand

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Immune Health Supplements

Urbanization Trend

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 223 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories

AdvoCare International, LLC

Amway Corp

Banyan Botanicals

Bayer AG

BioGaia

Blackmores Limited

Country Life, LLC.

Glanbia, Plc

GNC Holdings, LLC

Herbalife Nutrition

Himalaya Drug Company

Ingredion

Natural Health Concept

Natural Immunogenics Corporation

Nature's Bounty

Nature's Way Products, LLC

NOW Foods

Nutramax Laboratories

Pfizer Inc.

Pure Encapsulations, LLC

Quantum Health, Inc.

Rainbow Light

Royal DSM

Sambucol USA

Solaray Inc.

Source Naturals, Inc.

USANA Health Sciences

Vitabiotics Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lv61ji

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment