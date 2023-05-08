TDC NET A/S – Final Terms for EUR 500,000,000 Sustainability-Linked Notes due 2031

NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES. NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO SUCH PERSON IS RESTRICTED BY ANY LAW OR REGULATION APPLICABLE IN SUCH JURISDICTION.

Copenhagen, 9 May 2023: TDC NET A/S (TDC NET) today announces the final terms (the “Final Terms”) in relation to its EUR 500,000,000 6.500 per cent. guaranteed secured sustainability-linked notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes are issued by TDC NET under its EUR 3,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme established pursuant to the Base Prospectus dated 17 May 2022, as supplemented by the First Supplement dated 19 January 2023 and the Second Supplement dated 24 April 2023. The Notes are guaranteed by TDC NET Holding A/S.

The Final Terms are, subject to certain restrictions, available on TDC NET’s Investor Relations website (https://tdcnet.com/investor-relations) and on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The Notes are rated BBB- by Fitch Ratings Ireland Limited.

The Notes are issued in accordance with TDC NET’s Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework and listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

TDC NET’s Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework and a second party opinion delivered by Sustainalytics are available on TDC NET’s Investor Relations website.

This notification is made by Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations.

For investor enquiries:

phone: +45 21 29 89 91

e-mail: henhjo@tdcnet.dk

Press contact:

Jonas Torp

phone: +45 20 18 70 38

e-mail: jonto@tdcnet.dk

