Global Gypsum and Anhydrite Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Gypsum

The global market for Gypsum and Anhydrite estimated at 675 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 938.5 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Portland Cement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach 527.7 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Prefabricated Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 183.9 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Gypsum and Anhydrite market in the U.S. is estimated at 183.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 195.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 125.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Gypsum: The Oldest and the Most Preferred Interior Construction Material
- Gypsum Deposits, Mining, and Production
- Global Market Outlook
- Stable Economic Scenario to Offer Growth Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Players in the Global Gypsum Products Market
- Asian Manufacturers Aim to Foray into Global Market
- Market Witnesses High M&A Activity
- Noteworthy M&A Deals in the Gypsum Products Market (2013-2017)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Gypsum and Anhydrite - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surging Demand from the Construction Industry: A Strong Growth Driver
- List of Construction Applications of Gypsum and Gypsum Products
- Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Accelerate Market Growth
- Key Factors Fuelling Growth in the Global Building Construction Market
- Rapidly Growing Global Population & the Resulting Need for Residential Housing
- Rising Purchasing Power of the Expanding Middle Class Population
- Rapid Urbanization
- Surging Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Investments
- Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Opportunities on a Platter
- Technological Breakthroughs Promote Commercial Applications of Gypsum
- Industrial Gypsum as Coagulant in Cement Production
- Growing Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Gypsum
- Major Factors Driving Demand for Cement Worldwide: Ranked in the Order of Importance
- Myriad Benefits of Gypsum Board Drives Demand in Interior Wall and Ceiling Applications
- High-Quality Finish and Time Saving Attributes Make Gypsum Plaster/Plaster of Paris the Preferred Choice of Builders
- Gypsum in Agriculture Sector: A Primary Source of Nutrients for Healthy Plant Growth
- Synthetic Gypsum Continues to Gain Prominence over Natural Gypsum
- Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
- Developed Regions Remain Important Markets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
