Advantage Communications Group Executives to Speak at Extreme Networks’ User Conference in Berlin: Extreme Connect

BERLIN, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- – Advantage Communications Group (Advantage) today announced that David Gardner and Hugo Holmes, CEO and Director of EMEA, respectively, will be speaking at Extreme Connect 2023, Extreme Networks’ User Conference, taking place May 8-11, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.



Extreme Connect is a three-day event that convenes a unique mix of customers, industry experts and Extreme leaders, providing a unique forum and exclusive access to experts and experiences that transform network operations. In a session titled, “The Biggest Secret WAN Providers Don’t Want You to Know,” Gardner and Holmes, joined by Extreme Networks’ CTO, John Abel, and Extreme Networks’ SVP of Service Sales and Customer Success, Rob Rosa, will share key insights on the most pressing issues on the minds of enterprise network professionals. Topics to be addressed include: How to fund new projects through technology lifecycle management and optimization; How to improve asset and cost visibility locally, nationally, and globally; and How to accelerate global SD-WAN and cloud deployments with a network underlay strategy.

SESSION: The Biggest Secret WAN Providers Don’t Want You to Know SPEAKERS: David Gardner, Advantage CEO; Hugo Holmes, Advantage Director of EMEA; John Abel, Extreme Networks CTO; and Rob Rosa, Extreme Networks SVP of Service Sales and Customer Success DATE, TIME: PART 1: May 9, 2023, at 1:15 PM CET



PART 2: May 10, 2023, at 2:45 PM CET LOCATION: Extreme Connect, Berlin, Germany

“For businesses across EMEA, Advantage and Extreme simplify and streamline SD-WAN and cloud networking deployments, reducing the cost and complexity of managing multi-site environments, endpoints, remote sites, and service provider relationships in-house,” said Holmes. “We are excited to share the stage with our Extreme Networks colleagues and discuss proven strategies for eliminating financial and personnel barriers of modernizing networks without additional resources or budget.”

Last year, Advantage joined forces with Extreme Networks to make its white-glove managed telecom services available to Extreme customers. This innovative collaboration enables Extreme customers to simplify their infrastructure lifecycle and centralize inventory and expenses.

"Advantage’s collaboration with Extreme Networks provides enterprises with a means for reducing network expenses, telecom costs, and administrative burdens by up to 20 percent and 40 percent, respectively," added Gardner. “We are excited to participate in Extreme Connect and expand our presence across Extreme Networks global ecosystem.”

