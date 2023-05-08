Global Blood Culture Tests Strategic Business Report 2023: High Incidence Rates of Infectious Disease to Bode Well for Market

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Culture Tests - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Blood Culture Tests estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automated segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Blood Culture Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Blood Culture Tests Market to Register Moderate Growth

Automated Method to Account for Highest Growth Rate, Driven by Minimized Contamination and Quicker Turnaround Time

Turnaround Time for Conventional Tests Vs Automated Tests

Percentage Breakdown of Revenue Share of Blood Testing Market by Revenue

Blood Culture Tests - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Number of Sepsis Cases across the Globe to Bode Well for Market Growth

Ageing Population Drives Demand

Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)

High Incidence Rates of Infectious Disease to Bode Well for Market

New Product Launches Provide Impetus to the Market Growth

A List of Recent Innovations for Diagnosing Infectious Disease

Lack of Skilled Laboratory Technicians to Slow Down Market Growth

Skill Shortage of Health Aides in the US: 2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

