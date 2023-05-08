Global Blood Culture Tests Strategic Business Report 2023: High Incidence Rates of Infectious Disease to Bode Well for Market

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Culture Tests - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Blood Culture Tests estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automated segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Blood Culture Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux SA
- Bruker Corporation
- Cepheid, Inc.
- Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG
- T2 Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|173
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Blood Culture Tests Market to Register Moderate Growth
- Automated Method to Account for Highest Growth Rate, Driven by Minimized Contamination and Quicker Turnaround Time
- Turnaround Time for Conventional Tests Vs Automated Tests
- Percentage Breakdown of Revenue Share of Blood Testing Market by Revenue
- Blood Culture Tests - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growth in Number of Sepsis Cases across the Globe to Bode Well for Market Growth
- Ageing Population Drives Demand
- Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)
- High Incidence Rates of Infectious Disease to Bode Well for Market
- New Product Launches Provide Impetus to the Market Growth
- A List of Recent Innovations for Diagnosing Infectious Disease
- Lack of Skilled Laboratory Technicians to Slow Down Market Growth
- Skill Shortage of Health Aides in the US: 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qn7783
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment