Global Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Strategic Business Report 2023: Digitalization of Healthcare Drives Hospitals to Spend Big on Cyber Security

The global market for Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions estimated at US$56.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$116.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Telecom & Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$40.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Government segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Symantec Corporation
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$56.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$116.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Worrisome Increase in Data Breaches, Service Interruptions & Massive Business Losses Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions
- Growing Ubiquity of Data Breaches & Cyber Intrusions Catapults the Importance of Cyber Security Solutions: Global Annual Number of Data Breaches by Type of Enterprise
- Rising Business Losses Due to Data Breaches Steps Up Enterprise Focus on Cyber Security: Average Annual Cost of Data Breaches (In US$ Million) by Country
- Lost Business Opportunity Which Enterprises Can Ill Afford in a Challenging Economic Climate Represents the Largest Component of Data Breach Cost: Breakdown of the Average Global Cost of Data Breach by Cost Component (In US$ Million)
- Digital Evolution into Connected Enterprises, a Game Changing Enterprise Trend, Makes Cyber Attacks a Potent Security Threat
- As the Connected Enterprise Becomes a Reality, Enterprises Are Forced to Operate in a Zero Trust World: Global Market for Connected Enterprise (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2023 & 2025
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud Based Services Strengthens the Business Case for Cloud Security
- Tectonic Shift of IT to the Cloud as Measured by the Volume of Enterprise Data Residing in the Cloud: Percentage Breakdown of Enterprise Workloads in On-Premises, Public, Private& Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2019 & 2022
- Workforce Mobility & BYOD Spur the Focus on Cyber Security
- Rise of BYOD in Response to Growing Workforce Mobility Needs Drives the Focus on Handling the Risks Posed by Mobile Cloud Computing: Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
- Enterprise IoT Brings Digital Security into the Forefront
- Bracing for IoT in the Enterprise Will Mean Greater Focus on Cyber Security: Global Enterprise IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
- IoT Devices Becomes the Focus of Cyber Attacks, Driving Demand for IoT Security Solutions: Number of Malware Samples for IoT Devices from Known Malicious URLs Currently Available in Kaspersky Lab's Collection for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018
- Technologies Driving the Penetration of Enterprise IoT Projects: % Level of Adoption of IoT Enabling Technologies in the Enterprise for the Year 2019 & Planned for the Year 2020 and Beyond
- Smart Logistics & Fleet Management Drive Need for Cyber Security Solutions in the Transportation End-Use Industry
- With Enhanced Connectivity Comes Equally High Levels of Risk: Global Connected Logistics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
- Critical Infrastructure Protection Needs Drive Growth in the Government Sector As Smart Cities Become the Pet Project of Governments Worldwide
- As Spending on Smart Cities Increases, Cyber Security Will Command an Increasingly Larger Share of the Spends: Global Smart City Technology Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Digitalization of Healthcare Drives Hospitals to Spend Big on Cyber Security
- High Demand for Medical Records in the Black Market Catalyzes the Threat of Healthcare Data Breaches, Throwing the Focus on Data Protection Best Practices: Healthcare Data Breaches in the U.S for the Years 2009 Through 2020
- Smart Factory & IIoT Drives Massive Investments in Cyber Security in the Manufacturing Industry
- With Manufacturing IT Prone to the Highest Risk of Attacks, Cybersecurity Emerges as a Key Enabler of Industry 4.0: % Breakdown of Malware Attacks Against IT Networks Across Industries in the Year 2019
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
