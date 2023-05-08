Global Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions Strategic Business Report 2023: Digitalization of Healthcare Drives Hospitals to Spend Big on Cyber Security

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions estimated at US$56.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$116.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Telecom & Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$40.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Government segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $56.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $116.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Worrisome Increase in Data Breaches, Service Interruptions & Massive Business Losses Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions

Growing Ubiquity of Data Breaches & Cyber Intrusions Catapults the Importance of Cyber Security Solutions: Global Annual Number of Data Breaches by Type of Enterprise

Rising Business Losses Due to Data Breaches Steps Up Enterprise Focus on Cyber Security: Average Annual Cost of Data Breaches (In US$ Million) by Country

Lost Business Opportunity Which Enterprises Can Ill Afford in a Challenging Economic Climate Represents the Largest Component of Data Breach Cost: Breakdown of the Average Global Cost of Data Breach by Cost Component (In US$ Million)

Digital Evolution into Connected Enterprises, a Game Changing Enterprise Trend, Makes Cyber Attacks a Potent Security Threat

As the Connected Enterprise Becomes a Reality, Enterprises Are Forced to Operate in a Zero Trust World: Global Market for Connected Enterprise (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2023 & 2025

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Based Services Strengthens the Business Case for Cloud Security

Tectonic Shift of IT to the Cloud as Measured by the Volume of Enterprise Data Residing in the Cloud: Percentage Breakdown of Enterprise Workloads in On-Premises, Public, Private& Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2019 & 2022

Workforce Mobility & BYOD Spur the Focus on Cyber Security

Rise of BYOD in Response to Growing Workforce Mobility Needs Drives the Focus on Handling the Risks Posed by Mobile Cloud Computing: Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Enterprise IoT Brings Digital Security into the Forefront

Bracing for IoT in the Enterprise Will Mean Greater Focus on Cyber Security: Global Enterprise IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

IoT Devices Becomes the Focus of Cyber Attacks, Driving Demand for IoT Security Solutions: Number of Malware Samples for IoT Devices from Known Malicious URLs Currently Available in Kaspersky Lab's Collection for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018

Technologies Driving the Penetration of Enterprise IoT Projects: % Level of Adoption of IoT Enabling Technologies in the Enterprise for the Year 2019 & Planned for the Year 2020 and Beyond

Smart Logistics & Fleet Management Drive Need for Cyber Security Solutions in the Transportation End-Use Industry

With Enhanced Connectivity Comes Equally High Levels of Risk: Global Connected Logistics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Critical Infrastructure Protection Needs Drive Growth in the Government Sector As Smart Cities Become the Pet Project of Governments Worldwide

As Spending on Smart Cities Increases, Cyber Security Will Command an Increasingly Larger Share of the Spends: Global Smart City Technology Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Digitalization of Healthcare Drives Hospitals to Spend Big on Cyber Security

High Demand for Medical Records in the Black Market Catalyzes the Threat of Healthcare Data Breaches, Throwing the Focus on Data Protection Best Practices: Healthcare Data Breaches in the U.S for the Years 2009 Through 2020

Smart Factory & IIoT Drives Massive Investments in Cyber Security in the Manufacturing Industry

With Manufacturing IT Prone to the Highest Risk of Attacks, Cybersecurity Emerges as a Key Enabler of Industry 4.0: % Breakdown of Malware Attacks Against IT Networks Across Industries in the Year 2019

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9oldof

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment