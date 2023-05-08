Cloud Application Security Global Market is Projected to Reach $34.7 Billion by 2030: Demand for IPv6 Transitions and IP Connected Devices Drives Growth

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Application Security - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cloud Application Security estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.5% CAGR and reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR
The Cloud Application Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 12.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 176 Featured) -
- Bitglass, Inc.
- CensorNet Ltd.
- Ciphercloud, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Fortinet, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Netskope, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- Proofpoint, Inc.
- Symantec Corporation
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|261
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$11.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$34.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Product Overview
- A Prelude to Cloud Application Security Market
- Demand for Solutions Segment on Rise
- Cloud Application Security Market by Application (2019)
- Cloud Application Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Demand for IPv6 Transitions and IP Connected Devices Drives the Adoption of Cloud Application Security Market
- Innovations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/838zs8
