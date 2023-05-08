Lee Wilcox Joins Neology Leadership Team as Chief Financial Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology today announced the hire of Lee Wilcox as Chief Financial Officer and newest Executive Leadership Team member. Wilcox brings over 25 years of experience as Chief Financial Officer for Private Equity (PE) and venture backed companies in the SaaS, medical device, and defense electronics industries.



Wilcox is a strategic leader with success managing profit and loss, raising capital investment, and identifying and integrating acquisition targets. She spent the first decade of her career in Fortune 100 and 500 public companies and has experience developing best-in-class accounting and finance principles. Throughout her career she has successfully grown the bottom line of her companies through strategic planning, organic and inorganic development, and operational overhauls like Enterprise Resource Planning system implementation.

“Lee has proven experience to help Neology achieve our future vision of global growth,” says Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman & CEO. “I am confident her proven expertise and diverse perspective will bring value to our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

Wilcox joins Neology from Visual Communications Company, a 300-person PE backed manufacturing and components company where she drove sustainable growth and EBITDA improvement for 11 years. Prior to that, she served 10 Years as Chief Financial Officer and led the sale of PTI Marketing Technologies, a venture capital financed global provider of SaaS for online marketing automation solutions.

“I am excited to join the Neology team at a time of significant growth and renewed customer focus,” said Wilcox. “Brad has been building a superior, values-driven leadership team that knows how to deliver. I look forward to further strengthening Neology’s competitive edge through financial and operational excellence.”

Lee received her MBA from University of San Diego’s Graduate School of Business and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from San Diego State University. She is a California Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

About Neology: Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and technical facilities in the U.S., United Kingdom, and Mexico. Neology is [re]imagining mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle classification, data processing, and digital payment systems, we are helping communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, and improve safety. Neology’s Integrated Mobility Platform™ is built on a modular open architecture design which enables rapid integration of new & evolving technologies, system reconfiguration, and expansion to support future needs.

Neology Media Contact:

Josh Schlotterbeck

Jschlotterbeck@neology.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d903ed0f-1da5-4d5a-8b28-5560fc70406d