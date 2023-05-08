SQUEEZE CELEBRATES NATIONAL TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK WITH YEAR OF FREE MASSAGES SWEEPSTAKES

Nashville, TN, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squeeze, a way better massage experience franchise from the founders of Drybar, announced today a national sweepstakes to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, because every teacher deserves a massage. Starting today through Friday, May 12 at 11:59 p.m. PST, consumers are invited to nominate a deserving teacher for a chance to win a FREE year-long Mid-Squeeze membership, valued at $1,068 dollars and providing one 50-minute massage per month. Three lucky winners will be selected at random and notified on Monday, May 15 to activate and start taking advantage of their free membership. Winners must reside in the Los Angeles, Ca., Nashville, Tn., or Scottsdale, Az., areas and must be employed as a teacher or administrator in a school district in the aforementioned eligible areas. Nominations can be submitted at sweeps.squeezemassage.com.

Research from the RAND Corporation shows that teachers report frequent job-related stress at twice the rate of the general population of working adults. Poor well-being among educators can have ripple effects for teachers and students alike. Massage therapy is one of many resources to support overall mental health and wellness that is not always accessible or affordable to consumers. Squeeze is filling a hole in the market between low-end discount massage chains and high-end hotels and spas and making an elevated massage experience more affordable and attainable for a routine experience to the masses.

“With all the challenges teachers are facing right now, it’s important for educators to prioritize their own mental health and wellness. Our mission at Squeeze is to transform communities for good through what we call The Feel-Good Revolution," says Brittany Driscoll, Co-Founder and CEO of Squeeze. "To celebrate our educators, we are giving back to teachers in our Squeeze cities to not only give away a year of free massages, but also to provide them with a tool to support self-care and overall wellness. It’s a privilege to provide these educators with access to something they may not prioritize for themselves - well-deserved rest and relaxation.”

Squeeze’s industry-leading technology platform is the first-of-its-kind in the retail service space and bridges the seamlessness of an on-demand mobile experience with beautiful, sophisticated brick-and-mortar destinations. Each element of the guest experience is curated to be convenient, personalized, and hassle-free. Through the Squeeze app and website, guests can book, set personalized preferences, pay, tip, rate, and review, allowing them to walk in and figuratively “float out.” The personalization continues with each massage tailored to the customer’s liking including pressure, music, lighting, and the ability to tap a “ready button” letting the therapist know to return in-room to begin the massage. Personalized preferences are saved to guests’ profiles and reviewed by massage therapists prior to appointments so Squeeze knows exactly what you want, each and every time. Each massage includes the guests’ choice of deep tissue, heat therapy, aromatherapy and percussion therapy at no extra cost. Memberships start at $89 a month for a Mid-Squeeze, the brand’s 50-minute table massage.

Since first opening its doors in Studio City, Los Angeles in 2019, the Squeeze franchise continues to expand quickly across the country with 72 locations in development. Squeeze was built to scale through franchising and every decision has been made with the success of existing and future Operating Partners in mind, creating a way better franchise experience. The company provides a path for those with an entrepreneurial spirit who are wanting to buy into their next small business or invest in their first. Squeeze creates a launchpad of opportunities for individuals who are passionate about people and who want to take their livelihood into their own hands. Those who never thought of entrepreneurship as an option now have a streamlined path to becoming successful local business owners.

Committed to building “The Feel-Good Revolution”, Squeeze is offering all team members a competitive employee compensation package inclusive of health benefits, paid vacation, continuous education, team-building and personal growth initiatives, and more. Squeeze is committed not only to making people feel good, but to doing good as well. The national franchise has also partnered with a like-minded “feel-good” non-profit to be able to provide its customers with an opportunity to be a part of conscious capitalism. For every membership sold, Squeeze is helping to provide a day of canine support to a person with a disability through Canine Companions, the nation’s leading dog service provider.

For more information on the sweepstakes, how to enter, and the official terms and conditions, visit sweeps.squeezemassage.com. For more information on Squeeze memberships and how to franchise, visit squeezemassage.com.

About Squeeze

From the founders of Drybar, meet Squeeze, a way better massage experience. After recognizing the gap in the massage industry, Alli Webb and Michael Landau dreamt up the concept for Squeeze. In 2017, Brittany Driscoll, who was vice president of marketing at Drybar at the time, was tapped to turn Squeeze into a reality. She stepped into the role of Co-Founder & CEO, spearheading the launch of the brand and the opening of its flagship location in Los Angeles. Squeeze’s revolutionary app-based booking platform allows guests to book, pay, tip, set personalized preferences, rate, and review all at the touch of a button so guests can walk in and figuratively float out. Massages are tailored to guests’ preferences including pressure, aromatherapy, music, and lighting with no additional fees. The company has established its headquarters in Nashville and is now franchising nationwide. For more information on Squeeze, please visit squeezemassage.com, follow @squeeze on Instagram, and download the Squeeze app. The Squeeze app is free and available to download in the Apple App Store.

