CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Amy Lucia, Ashleigh Ayers, Jessica Jacobs and Tanja Omeragic of ConnectWise

TAMPA, Fla., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named four members of the ConnectWise team, Amy Lucia, Ashleigh Ayers, Jessica Jacobs and Tanja Omeragic, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.



The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Amy Lucia is Chief Marketing Officer for ConnectWise, serving on the company’s Executive Leadership Team. She is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Global Marketing to accelerate business growth, expand platform adoption, drive partner experience innovation, and support industry-leading colleague engagement. As an advocate for the MSP community, Amy has championed many initiatives to address feedback spanning partner experience, MSP growth/profitability, innovation, and more. She introduced “WISE” awards to support partners, launched a virtual peer community for MSPs, and helps partners with brand development. She also served on the steering committee for Modes Theory™, which is a unique, growth-accelerating business model that helps TSPs identify where they are in the business journey, where they want to go, and how to get there.

Amy is joined by three additional female colleagues at ConnectWise with this esteemed honor of being selected for CRN 2023 Women of the Channel. All four of these female leaders at ConnectWise have made significant contributions to the company and its partner community.

As Marketing and Communications Lead coming from Wise-Sync, which was acquired by ConnectWise in 2022, Ashleigh Ayers helped build brand awareness, increasing SQL numbers by 40 percent year YoY, leading to more conversions. Ashleigh assisted in launching Real Time Sync which helps partners remove a step in the financial transmitting process across various platforms. At ConnectWise, Ashleigh helped launch Wise-Pay for the ConnectWise Customer Portal, another way to allow customers to get paid more quickly.

In her role as Director of Product Support, Jessica Jacobs’ team focused on improving customer satisfaction (CSAT) and customer effort (CES) scores this year. The team was able to achieve this by performing technical audits to ensure quick resolution time for partner issues. The product support team also created automation tools to help implement quicker resolutions. Earlier in 2022, just after ConnectWise acquired SmileBack, Jessica led the SmileBack product support team and aligned it with the ConnectWise support team to ensure similar experiences for partners across products and platforms.

Tanja Omeragic is the Director of Technical Sales for the North American Cybersecurity Division of ConnectWise. Together with her team, she is responsible for the pre-sales enablement of team members, partners, and their end customers as well as evangelizing cybersecurity best practices through education and awareness. Among her accomplishments this year was the launch and growth of ConnectWise’s Partner Program for Cybersecurity through which her team gained a clear understanding of IT Solution Provider (TSP) pain points and how to address them through the Partner Program. ConnectWise successfully enrolled nearly 2,500 partners to help them grow their cybersecurity practice through comprehensive resources on sales, pricing, content, marketing, and more, and have seen partners in the program generate more than $75 million in sales for their business around cybersecurity in 2022.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

“ConnectWise is extremely proud that these talented and skilled female leaders are being recognized for their dedication towards serving our partner community,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “We applaud the accomplishments of Ashleigh, Jessica, Amy and Tanja and the contributions that they make to our company and the channel. We are fortunate to have them as part of the ConnectWise team.”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

