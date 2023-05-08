Porsche and Nobu Hotel Atlanta debut immersive hospitality experience

<b>Atlanta, Georgia</b>, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) and Nobu Hotel Atlanta have teamed up to create an immersive, first-of-its-kind hospitality experience for travelers from across the globe. Located just north of Porsche’s U.S. headquarters, Nobu Hotel Atlanta unveils today the new Porsche Icon Suite and Porsche Classic Room. As the first Nobu property worldwide to offer a Porsche-themed experience, the newly opened Buckhead hotel offers stunning accommodations and a host of exclusive amenities designed to give guests an unforgettable stay.

“From our sports cars to the experiences we offer, the goal is to provide an elevated experience for everyone who engages with our brand,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of PCNA. “We’re thrilled to see this collaboration come to life as two luxury brands come together for Atlantans and travelers from around the world who’re seeking a unique and immersive stay while visiting Atlanta.”

Nobu Hotel Atlanta has elegantly designed a room and suite that seamlessly integrates sleek Porsche-inspired art and decor as well as exclusive memorabilia celebrating iconic Porsche moments. Guests will also find best-in-class amenities consistent with Nobu’s signature attention to detail and customized for the Porsche-minded lifestyle. Among these are a Porsche-dedicated executive conference room onsite for guests looking to host business meetings. For those who are interested in exploring the city, they can take a ride in one of the property’s all-electric Porsche Taycan house cars, expertly navigated by dedicated personal drivers.

With excitement in store at every turn, Nobu Hotel Atlanta will offer an elevated package for those looking to shift their stay into high gear with a two-night stay in the Porsche Icon Suite with breakfast for two and Nobu’s Signature Omakase dining experience. Guests will also enjoy a stylized Nobu Champagne bottle in-room and will receive a personalized Porsche bathrobe to take home. For off-site excursions within a three-mile radius, the hotel will provide its Porsche house car service upon request.

“At the heart of every Nobu Hotels’ collaboration is a desire to thoughtfully curate compelling experiences that enhance our guest journey,” said Rachael Palumbo, VP Global Hotel Branding at Nobu Hospitality. “With 75 years’ worth of brand excellence to its name, Porsche’s reputation as an automotive legend complements our global vision of delivering the highest level of luxury hospitality at an intimate level.”

The Porsche Icon Suite and Porsche Classic Room are available to book now at Nobu Hotel Atlanta. Package excursions are subject to availability. Visit atlanta.nobuhotels.com for more details and reservations.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche Centers in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Nobu Hospitality’s first Georgia hotel and restaurant are located in Atlanta’s prestigious Buckhead community. The new property features 152 rooms and suites; a Nobu restaurant with a bar and lounge; a rooftop swimming pool and deck; conference center; and a state-of-the-art fitness center with Technogym equipment. Designed by Rockwell Group, the hotel and restaurant are located within the Phipps Plaza luxury retail center, alongside Life Time® Athletic and Life Time Work®, a healthy living and entertainment destination; a 13-story, LEED-certified, Class A office building; and Citizens Culinary Market (opening soon). For more information, visit nobuhotels.com.

