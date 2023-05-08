Noname Security Leaders Featured as CRN 2023 Women of the Channel

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security, the leading provider of complete and proactive API security, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named two of the company’s channel leaders to its Women of the Channel list for 2023. Noname Security’s Michele Shear, Channel Chief, and Rina Konishi, Senior Manager - Americas Marketing, have made this year’s list, which recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.



The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees demonstrate creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Noname Security launched its API security solution in 2019 with a channel-first strategy, knowing the impact the partner community has when working with CISOs. As API security has continued to become a top priority for companies, Noname Security has continued to work closely with partners to help educate and enable them to show strategic value to their customers.

"Michele and Rina are a dream team when it comes to channel strategy. Both are brilliant, driven, and thoughtful in their approach, they have been critical in leading Noname Security’s channel leadership. The focus on a channel-first strategy has accelerated Noname’s growth unmatched by any other company,” said Mike Baker, CRO of Noname Security.

Michele established Noname Security’s channel-first strategy that the company executes today. She is a saleswoman at heart, working within the channel for 12 years, and believes that approaching channel partners with a service mindset is the key to building successful, lasting partnerships. Michele was previously recognized as a Women of the Channel in 2022 and is featured as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief . Rina has been a critical driver of the Noname Security program since its launch in Nov. 2021. Previously focused on building out channel and event programs at technology leaders Okta and Nutanix, Rina has spent the past two years refining the company’s channel marketing strategy in close collaboration with Michele.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

