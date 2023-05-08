Global Battery Strategic Markets Report 2023-2030: China Dominates Li-ion Battery Production, US and Europe Make Efforts to Gain Strong Position

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Battery Market to Reach $275.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Battery estimated at US$115 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$275.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$56.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR



The Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.3 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 815 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $115 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $275.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Battery Materials Market Prospects

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify All Sections of Battery Value Chain

Energy-Storage Materials for Li-Ion Batteries Face COVID-19 Headwinds

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Importance of Batteries in the Modern World

What is a Battery?

Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific to Experience Favorable Growth

Regionalization of Supply Chains

Competition in Li-Ion Battery Market

Market Share of Leading Li-ion Battery Manufacturers (in %): 2020

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Li-ion Battery Registers Strong Growth with Expanding Applications in Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Sectors

A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion Batteries

Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

China Dominates Li-ion Battery Production, US and Europe Make Efforts to Gain Strong Position

Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide: Ranked by Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries

Pandemic Impact on EVs and Prospects for Battery Technologies

Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries

Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries

Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space

Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on Recycling

Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage

Comparison of Key Features for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technologies

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Opportunities

Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New Opportunities

Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers

Key Trends Driving the Battery Energy Storage Systems Market

Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Battery Uptake

Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth Opportunities for Batteries Market

Smart Cities & IoT Push Up the Need for Smart Batteries

New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Innovations in UPS Systems

Battery Management Gains Precedence

Backup Power Demand Gives Special Thrust to Lead-Acid Batteries amid COVID-19

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy

Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers

Complex Infrastructure and Scale of Modern Data Centers Necessitates Energy Storage: Potential for Flow Batteries

Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with Expansion of Portable Applications

Opportunities and Challenges of Sustainable Battery Production

Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications

Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market Growth

Dynamics in the Consumer Batteries Space

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand

Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones

Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices

Demand for Smart Batteries Pushes Up the Importance of Battery Fuel Gauge ICs

The Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries

Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones

Nickel Cadmium Batteries: Declining Demand Deters Market Prospects

Decelerating Demand Deters Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries Segment

Flow Batteries Gain Demand

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Flow Batteries

Pandemic Impact on the Vanadium Redox Battery Market

Vanadium Flow Batteries: Unveiling the Much Needed Energy Storage Breakthrough

Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries to Witness Rapid Growth as Industry Focuses on Sustainability

Lithium Polymer Battery Attracts Growth

Lithium Sulphur Batteries Demand to Accelerate

Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Central to the Automotive Industry

Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing Vehicle PARC Fuels Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries

Auto Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages Hobbles Much Awaited Recovery

Rising Share of Electronics in Automobiles to Augment Demand

Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth

Solid-State Technology Seeks Role in EV Domain

Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements

Researchers Aim to Develop Advanced Li-Ion Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Inadequacies of Electrolyte-based Li-Ion Battery Cells Prompt New R&D Investments

Select Battery Innovations and Developments

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Rising Living Standards

