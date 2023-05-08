Global DevSecOps Strategic Business Report 2023: Sudden Shift to WFH Environments Drives Growth

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DevSecOps: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for DevSecOps estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.1% CAGR and reach US$33 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 30% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 38.3% CAGR



The DevSecOps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 38.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.9% and 26.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.3% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for Cybersecurity Technologies & Solutions

Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

COVID-19 Provides a Strong Push for DevSecOps Initiatives

Ranking of Factors Driving DevSecOps Initiatives for Organizations

DevSecOps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

DevSecOps: An Introduction

Advantages with a DevSecOps Software Development Environment

Most Widely Practiced Software Development Methodologies: 2021E

Major Differences between DevOps and DevSecOps

Outlook: Pressing Need for High Security & Agility in Applications Brings DevSecOps Market to an Exciting Juncture

Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Growth

Need for Tighter Integration of Development & Security

DevSecOps: Future Opportunities

Key Hurdles to Adoption

Ranking of Challenges in Implementation of DevSecOps

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Across Business Drives Adoption of DevSecOps

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for DevSecOps: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Major DevSecOps Trends For 2021

Increasing Transition to Public Cloud and Cloud Native Development Drives Opportunities for DevSecOps Tools

DevSecOps: Pushing Application Security Practices Early into Development Process

Transition towards Containerization and Microservices Boost Prospects

DevSecOps Address Security Concerns of DevOps Concept

Sudden Shift to WFH Environments Catalyze Growth

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Increased Risk of Vulnerabilities against the Backdrop of Industry 4.0 led Rise in Connected Devices Drives Demand for DevSecOps.

Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

DevSecOps Holds Great Relevance for Development & Delivery of Secure, Quality Manufacturing Software

Security Vulnerabilities and Gains for Native Apps to Shape Future Course of DevSecOps

Novel Opportunities Identified in Retail & Consumer Goods Sector

Booming e-Commerce Industry Drives Demand for DevSecOps

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

DevSecOps in Energy and Utilities Sector

Healthcare Industry: An Emerging Market with Significant Potential

Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million: 2018-2025

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitization of Healthcare Services, Thus Driving the Demand for DEvSecOps

Rise in Security Risks Highlight the Importance of DevSecOps Adoption in Financial Services Industry

State Governments Embrace DevSecOps

Key Implementation Challenges Related to DevSecOps

Potential Threats to Industrial Facilities during the Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic Increases Cyberattacks on Industrial Systems: % of Industrial Control System Computers Attacked by Cyber Criminals by Region for 2020

Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies: Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern for Industrial Systems

Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

