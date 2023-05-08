Global DevSecOps Strategic Business Report 2023: Sudden Shift to WFH Environments Drives Growth

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DevSecOps: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for DevSecOps estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.1% CAGR and reach US$33 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 30% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 38.3% CAGR
The DevSecOps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 38.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.9% and 26.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 81 Featured) -
- 4Armed Limited
- AlgoSec Inc.
- Aqua Security Software Ltd.
- Check Marx
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Contrast Security, Inc.
- CyberArk Software Ltd.
- Entersoft Security
- Google LLC
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Micro Focus International Plc
- Microsoft Corporation
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- Progress Software Corporation (Chef Progress)
- Puppet, Inc.
- Splunk Inc.
- Sumologic, Inc.
- Synopsys, Inc.
- ThreatModeler Software, Inc.
- Whitehat Security, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|488
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$5.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$52.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|31.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for Cybersecurity Technologies & Solutions
- Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- COVID-19 Provides a Strong Push for DevSecOps Initiatives
- Ranking of Factors Driving DevSecOps Initiatives for Organizations
- DevSecOps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- DevSecOps: An Introduction
- Advantages with a DevSecOps Software Development Environment
- Most Widely Practiced Software Development Methodologies: 2021E
- Major Differences between DevOps and DevSecOps
- Outlook: Pressing Need for High Security & Agility in Applications Brings DevSecOps Market to an Exciting Juncture
- Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Growth
- Need for Tighter Integration of Development & Security
- DevSecOps: Future Opportunities
- Key Hurdles to Adoption
- Ranking of Challenges in Implementation of DevSecOps
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation Across Business Drives Adoption of DevSecOps
- Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for DevSecOps: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
- Major DevSecOps Trends For 2021
- Increasing Transition to Public Cloud and Cloud Native Development Drives Opportunities for DevSecOps Tools
- DevSecOps: Pushing Application Security Practices Early into Development Process
- Transition towards Containerization and Microservices Boost Prospects
- DevSecOps Address Security Concerns of DevOps Concept
- Sudden Shift to WFH Environments Catalyze Growth
- WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
- Increased Risk of Vulnerabilities against the Backdrop of Industry 4.0 led Rise in Connected Devices Drives Demand for DevSecOps.
- Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
- Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
- DevSecOps Holds Great Relevance for Development & Delivery of Secure, Quality Manufacturing Software
- Security Vulnerabilities and Gains for Native Apps to Shape Future Course of DevSecOps
- Novel Opportunities Identified in Retail & Consumer Goods Sector
- Booming e-Commerce Industry Drives Demand for DevSecOps
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
- Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
- DevSecOps in Energy and Utilities Sector
- Healthcare Industry: An Emerging Market with Significant Potential
- Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million: 2018-2025
- COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitization of Healthcare Services, Thus Driving the Demand for DEvSecOps
- Rise in Security Risks Highlight the Importance of DevSecOps Adoption in Financial Services Industry
- State Governments Embrace DevSecOps
- Key Implementation Challenges Related to DevSecOps
- Potential Threats to Industrial Facilities during the Pandemic
- COVID-19 Pandemic Increases Cyberattacks on Industrial Systems: % of Industrial Control System Computers Attacked by Cyber Criminals by Region for 2020
- Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies: Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern for Industrial Systems
- Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ttvz0h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment