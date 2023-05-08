Accrete AI to Unveil Breakthrough Capabilities with Live Demos at SOF Week 2023

NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accrete AI , a leading dual-use AI software company, has recently achieved a series of exciting milestones that are propelling the company to new heights. On the heels of a five-year Other Transaction-Production (OT-P) AI software licensing contract win worth tens of millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Defense for Argus™, Accrete's dual-use anomaly detection AI Agent is continuing to see growing demand. The company will be attending SOF Week 2023 as a prime defense contractor to demonstrate Argus’ groundbreaking new capabilities, designed to empower Special Operations communities to transcend traditional social listening tools and gain the information advantage. To reserve your spot for a live demo and to meet the Accrete team at SOF Week, visit the event page on the Accrete AI website .



“As Accrete AI continues to expand the capabilities of our blockbuster Analytical AI Agent Argus , we welcome the opportunity to conduct on-site demos at SOF Week, with a particular focus on next-generation anomaly and threat detection for Social Media Intelligence and Supply Chain Risk Management,” said Prashant Bhuyan, founder and CEO, Accrete AI.

Bhuyan has been invited to participate in the SOF Week 2023 Capability Accelerator Rally Point (CARP) Panel Session on May 10, which will primarily focus on "Private Equity and Venture Capital Support to Defense Start-Ups: Vignettes and Lessons Learned.” The U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate is hosting the CARP, which will include a moderated panel of both Venture Capital firms and technology companies that have benefited from private investment that will discuss dual-use defense technologies, networking opportunities, and funding options. Leaders of companies specializing in national defense technology will provide their experiences working with PE and VC firms while operating in the defense sector.

The company has also recently won four Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR) awards to advance Argus’ capabilities even further, a clear demonstration of the U.S. government’s dedication to driving innovative technology that addresses the most pressing challenges facing our nation. The program is highly competitive, with only a small percentage of applicants receiving awards. The awards include one from the U.S. Army, one from the U.S. Special Operations Command, and two from the U.S. Air Force.

"We are honored by these awards and thrilled to have successfully deployed Argus into production with the DoD," said Prashant Bhuyan. “We’re committed to advancing Argus’ capabilities to bolster national security and empower our country to win in a new era of threats such as misinformation, deep fakes, and viral influence.”

About Accrete AI

Accrete AI, founded in 2017, delivers configurable dual-use Analytical AI Agents that automate complex analytical work for government and enterprise customers with a focus on defense, intelligence, and cybersecurity. The company’s mission is to create AI so powerful that it can perform analytical work that would otherwise require an army of human experts and generate predictive insight beyond human capacity, enabling our customers to grow in previously unimaginable ways. Accrete has 128 employees globally and is headquartered in Lower Manhattan with offices in Alexandria, Va., and Wellesley, Mass. For more information, visit www.accrete.ai.