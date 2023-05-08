Global Milking Robots Market Size/Share Value Estimated to Touch USD 7,474.68 Million Mark By 2032, With 11.9% CAGR Increase: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Milking Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By System Type (Single-Stall Unit, Multi-Stall Unit, and Automated Milking Rotary); By Offering; By Herd Size; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

"As per the latest research analysis, the global milking robots market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 2,425.01 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 7,474.68 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 11.9% between 2023 and 2032."

What are Milking Robots? How Big is Milking Robots Market Size & Share?

Overview

Milking robots are automatic milking system which was developed to perform milking without human intervention. There are 2.5 to 3 milking every day on average. A 10-15% increase in production is the outcome. Compared to conventional milking, incorporating milking robots in a farm requires a different approach. Automatic milking systems gather data on milk production, quality, and cow health, which enables farmers to better manage their herds.

There are a number of advantages of milking robots, such as reduced labor requirements, increased frequency of milking, consistency, and management of the herd. The technology is becoming increasingly popular in dairy farming as a way to increase efficiency and reduce labor costs. The increased growth in herd sizes and the rising development of innovative and advanced automated technologies that offer various dairy services such as herd management, dairy farm management, and milking operations are anticipated to drive the milking robots market size during the forecast period.

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Growing demand for dairy products: Increasing demand for dairy products in the food industry pushes market growth. This is because milk and milk products have nutritional properties. Also, the demand for dairy products is increasing from the food and beverages industries which is majorly boosting the milking robots market demand.

Increasing demand for dairy products in the food industry pushes market growth. This is because milk and milk products have nutritional properties. Also, the demand for dairy products is increasing from the food and beverages industries which is majorly boosting the milking robots market demand. Rising popularity of robotic milking: This automatic milking system potentially increases the milk output per cow, reduces tension on the udder, and improves the cow's comfort, which has led to an increase in its popularity. This is one of the major factors supporting the milking robot market growth.

This automatic milking system potentially increases the milk output per cow, reduces tension on the udder, and improves the cow's comfort, which has led to an increase in its popularity. This is one of the major factors supporting the milking robot market growth. High cost of labor: Milking robots reduces labor requirement as it operates automatically. Thus, the high cost of labor has led to the higher adoption of milking robots for different operational purposes across the world, which is propelling the market demand and growth of milking robots.

Top Report Findings:

Introduction to innovative and advanced automated technologies and increasing demand for milk and milking products from the food industry drive the industry expansion.

The market is segmented based on system type, offering, herd size, and region.

By geography, Europe witnessed the largest market share in 2022

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Investments in robotic solutions for the dairy industry: A surge in investments by the leading milking robots market key players in research & development activities to establish and launch advanced robotic solutions to fulfill the requirement for the dairy industry, which is expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

A surge in investments by the leading milking robots market key players in research & development activities to establish and launch advanced robotic solutions to fulfill the requirement for the dairy industry, which is expected to create growth opportunities for the market. Launch of the next-gen milking robot: For instance, in July 2022, for US dairy farmers, AMS Galaxy just announced the release of their most advanced next-generation automated milking technology. With the new robot's high efficiency, dependability, and improved durability, farmers will be able to simply control their operating equipment expenses and increase their profitability and income.

For instance, in July 2022, for US dairy farmers, AMS Galaxy just announced the release of their most advanced next-generation automated milking technology. With the new robot's high efficiency, dependability, and improved durability, farmers will be able to simply control their operating equipment expenses and increase their profitability and income. Robotic data tracking: The ability of robot systems to efficiently track various important information like the data on cow rumination, the electrical conductivity of the milk, and the amount of milk a specific dairy animal produces is likely to fuel the market evolution in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

Multi-stall unit segment dominated the market in 2022

Based on system type, the multi-stall unit category held the largest milking robots market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rise in requirement and demand for milk and dairy products coupled with high implementation on developing these systems to run the milking operation simultaneously. Further, the growing adoption of multi-stall units from various small and medium-sized enterprises in order to increase efficiency, deliver an early return on investment, and further cut capital expenditure are some of the milking robots market trends positively influencing its growth.

Hardware segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022

Based on offering milking robots market segmentation, the hardware category registered a significant market share in 2022 owing to the increased adoption of milking robots, various technological developments made by leading market players, and increasing demand for dairy products in both developed and emerging nations. Furthermore, the consequent increase in the number of dairy cows across the world is predicted to accelerate the segment demand.

Between 100-100 is expected to grow at the fastest rate during foreseen period

By herd size, the 100-100 category is anticipated to expand at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing demand for milk and milk products across several countries, along with the increasing emphasis on medium-sized dairy farms to set up multi-stall or rotating milking robots in order to improve production, enhance output through herds, and increase efficiency.

Milking Robots Market: Report Scope & Coverage

Geographic Overview

Europe: The region held the largest revenue share in milking robots market in 2022 and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The key factors supporting the regional market growth include the presence of major manufacturers of milk-related products, large investments in research and development activities in nations like the UK, Germany, and France, and demand for milk commodities in the region.

Asia Pacific: The region is expected to register the fastest growth in the market owing to the growing average herd size, increased development of technological upgradation among other economies, and implementation of milk production centers in nations like China, Indonesia, and India. Moreover, numerous Asian countries' populations are expected to increase significantly over the forecast period, and there will also be an increase in the number of animal-rearing operations, which is estimated to enhance market growth.

"Milking Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By System Type (Single-Stall Unit, Multi-Stall Unit, and Automated Milking Rotary); By Offering; By Herd Size; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032"

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In January 2022, A milking robot called "ROBOMAX" was unveiled by a Quebec company. The farmers can choose between one and four milkings per day. This technology allows for real-time milk analysis and gives users access to data such as lactation curves and information on milk cleanliness and rearing.

In August 2022, DeLaval unveiled a revolutionary method for milking cows that efficiently adapts to their natural milk in order to reduce time and improve animal welfare. The DeLaval Flow-Responsive system's first two products, Flow-Adjusted Vacuum, and Flow-Adjusted Stimulation, will be made available for rotaries and parlors.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the milking robots market report based on system type, offering, herd size, and region:

By System Type Outlook

Single-Stall Unit

Multi-Stall Unit

Automated Milking Rotary

By Offering Outlook

Hardware

Software

Services

By Herd Size Outlook

Below 100

Between 100 and 1000

Above 1000

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

