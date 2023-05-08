DDoS Protection and Mitigation Global Market is Projected to Reach $9.7 Billion in 2030: Sustained Expansion in IoT Investments Underpins Growth

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DDoS Protection and Mitigation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for DDoS Protection and Mitigation estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.3% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $936.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR



The DDoS Protection and Mitigation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$936.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.4% and 12.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured) -

A10 Networks, Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Allot Communications Ltd.

Arbor Networks, Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Corero Network Security, Inc.

Corsa Technology Inc.

DOSarrest Internet Security Limited

F5 Networks, Inc.

Flowmon Networks A.S.

Fortinet, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Imperva, Inc.

Neustar, Inc.

Nexusguard Limited

NSFOCUS, Inc.

Rackspace

Radware Ltd.

Seceon Inc.

Sitelock, LLC.

StackPath

Sucuri

Verisign, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

DDoS Protection and Mitigation: A Prelude

Robust Growth Projected for DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions Market

DDoS Protection and Mitigation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Complexity in Global Cybersecurity Landscape Makes DDoS Protection and Mitigation Highly Relevant

Rising Number of Network and Application Targeted DDoS Attacks Widens Adoption of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

Sustained Expansion in IoT Investments Underpins Market Growth

Global IoT Device Connections in Billion for the Years 2015 through 2025

Massive Growth in Cloud Computing Sector and Parallel Increase in Cloud Infrastructure Security Build Ample Opportunities

World Public Cloud Services Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2016 through 2020

Amid Rising DDoS Threats, Banking & Financial Enterprises Seek Dedicated DDoS Tools

Healthcare Sector Emerges as Niche Consumer of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Tools

'Cybersecurity Preparedness' Amplifies Demand for DDoS Solutions in Government Sector

Evolution of Cybersecurity as Most Critical Business Strategy for Telecom Companies Instigates Robust Growth Opportunities

Telecos Embrace DDoS Tools to Safeguard Cellular Networks

Retail Sectors' Priority for Cybersecurity Augurs Well

Cloud-based DDoS Protection Solutions Set to Make Big Gains

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

