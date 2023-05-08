Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLTQ) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Loyalty Ventures Inc. (“Loyalty” or the “Company”) (OTC: LYLTQ) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Loyalty securities between November 8, 2021 and June 7, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lyltq.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements as well as failed to disclose that: (1) the Air Miles program suffered from a lack of investment prior to the spinoff; (2) as a result, Sobeys had informed defendants it was considering exercising its early termination rights; (3) the threat of Sobeys' departure loomed throughout 2021 including in the timeframe leading up to the spinoff; (4) defendants expected the departure of any single large sponsor, such as Sobeys, would have "network effect" on the value of the entire Air Miles program; (5) the high leverage and debt service obligations foisted upon Loyalty Ventures, in conjunction with the "network effect" impact on the value of the Air Miles business, threatened the Company's ability to continue operations; and (6) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lyltq or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Loyalty you have until June 26, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.