Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo inaugurates its sales pop-up store

Toronto, ON, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) announces the opening of a temporary pop-up store ahead of the opening of the future Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo. The pop-up concept will be operating for the next six months at 533 King Street North, Waterloo, ON.

“Many factors, including growth and innovation, made Kitchener-Waterloo an ideal location for the brand’s newest point,” said John Cappella, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We are confident in the strength of the Policaro Group to establish a presence in this important market.”

The pop-up retail concept features an array of amenities with a design centre offering Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur items where customers can personalize their Porsche in a fitting lounge. It will allow customers the ability to interact with the brand and begin a relationship with the team before the opening of Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo.

A hotbed for the tech and start-up culture, the Kitchener-Waterloo area unique environment was the inspiration for this project with an emphasis on creativity, innovation, and ingenuity. It was designed to be a meeting point for the community, a gathering place for Porsche fans to experience the brand in an intimate setting. “We are delighted to bring the iconic Porsche brand to this vibrant community,“ said Francesco Policaro, CEO, Policaro Group. “Recognized for its innovation and technology, Kitchener-Waterloo was an ideal region to expand our Porsche operations in.“

Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo will join the existing network of 21 Porsche Centres in Canada, and allow for a convenient location in this growing corridor. Slated to open in the fall of 2023, the latest Porsche Centre will become the second for the Policaro Group, after Porsche Centre Oakville.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 60 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

