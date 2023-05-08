Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Global Market is Projected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $690.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$690.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$399.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 469 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

SPECT in Diagnosing Pulmonary Embolism amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Prominent Indications for SPECT Scanning

Global SPECT Market to Witness Steady Growth over the Coming Years

Hybrid SPECT Systems Witness Increased Demand.

Cardiology Dominates the Application for SPECT

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

United States Dominates the Global SPECT Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Faster Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

SPECT Dominates the Nuclear Medicine Market

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenues in U$ Million for Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Modality (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for PET and SPECT

SPECT Systems with Anger Camera Remain the Dominant Type

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for Medical Imaging

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Oncology Diagnostic Imaging to Witness Rapid Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018

Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis is a Driving Factor for Diagnostic Imaging

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

SPECT Systems with Anger Camera Remain the Dominant Type

Growing Demand for Dual-Modality and Organ-Specific Systems Augurs Well

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

SPECT-CT

Commercialization of SPECT/CT Systems with Enhanced Features Surges

SPECT Combined with CT and PET, the new Rage

Integration of X-ray CT Enhances SPECT Capabilities

Proper Selection of Isotopes Highly Important for SPECT

Sustained Opportunities for Ga-67 SPECT Systems

PET Eclipses SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging

Personalized Medicine Drives SPECT Market

Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024

Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth

Technological Advancements in the Recent Past

Yale University Research Team Attempts to use Deep Learning for Estimating Attenuation Maps using SPECT Emission Data (2020)

Siemens Healthineers Debuts New Version of c.cam Cardiac SPECT System

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Advances Focus on Therapeutic and Specialized SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

Technological Advancements in Cardiac SPECT (2019)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8jl4a

