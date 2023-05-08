Global Chocolate Retail Market Report 2023: A $175+ Billion Market by 2028 Key Players - Featuring Mondelez, Hershey , Ferrero, Mars , Nestle, Lindt, Meiji, Ezaki Glico, Orion, & Yildiz

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chocolate Retail Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type (Dark, Milk, White, Ruby), Form (Bars, Liquid, Powder), Distribution Channel, By region, By country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chocolate Retail Market is expected to generate USD 176.20 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 111.23 billion in 2021. During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the Global Chocolate Retail Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9%.

This report provides a complete analysis of the global Chocolate Retail industry in terms of market segmentation by product type (dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, ruby chocolate), form (bars, liquid, powder), distribution channel (supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, others), by region and by country.



The research study also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution. Increasing disposable income, change in eating preferences and the developing trend of gifting chocolates on festivals and occasions is driving the global chocolate retail market.

As per European Union estimates, the world's average chocolate consumption amounts to an estimated 0.9 kg per capita per year. Chocolate retail has grown to be a multibillion-dollar industry, backed by rising per capita consumption of chocolate and chocolate products among all age groups.



Chocolate is a vibrant and inventive market, with over 5,000 new products released in retail globally in 2021 alone. The majority of chocolate is sold via supermarkets and other grocery shops. Convenience stores are very easy to approach as they are located nearby residential and commercial areas and generally offer affordable chocolates. The growing number of consumers interested in upcoming trends like organic chocolate and chocolates with no added sugar are supporting such trials, boosting the chocolate retail market.



Moreover, chocolate confectionery is a consolidated market dominated by a handful of global companies such as Nestle, Lindt, Hershey, with profitable oligopolies in different regions. Customer experience represents every touchpoint with a brand, including accessing them via physical stores, customer support, and direct product interaction.



Chocolate companies are now seeing some consumer behavior change, preferring candy bars. Chocolate candy category innovation is booming, offering convenience store retailers an opportunity to grow chocolate sales by stocking limited-time offers alongside tried-and-true customer favourites. Chocolate's antioxidant content, blood pressure-lowering capabilities, and ostensibly anti-ageing benefits are all driving consumer acceptance of dark chocolates.



Europe accounts for almost half of the chocolate market. In the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy, the "dark chocolate revolution" has been gaining traction. In addition to driving the market for dark chocolate in Europe, the rising number of new vendors entering the market for dark chocolate and the rising number of innovative products containing dark chocolate will also boost the region's overall chocolate market. Moreover, China and India hold great potential in chocolate retail as the countries



are among the fastest growing in coming years backed by changing food safety regulations and surging demand for affordable and premium chocolates. Chocolate maker Mars is planning to expand its product portfolio and footprint across 6000 cities in India. For instance, An India-only variant, Snickers Berry Whip, a strawberry-flavored bar, has just been launched.



This study also provides the competitive landscape of the industry and profiles some of the leading players in the Global Chocolate Retail Market. The company profiling includes critical information such as a business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent events and developments.

Overall, the report provides a detailed overview of the Global Chocolate Retail Market, which will assist industry consultants, manufacturers, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players looking for opportunities, and other stakeholders in aligning their market-centric strategies with current and expected future trends.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $132.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $176.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiling



Mondelez International, Inc.

Hershey Company

Ferrero International S.A

Mars Incorporated

Nestle S.A.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Meiji Holdings Co.

Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.

Orion Corporation

Yildiz Holding

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Chocolate Retail Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Chocolate Retail

3.2 Chocolate Consumption Per Capita (kg), by Countries, 2021

3.3 Confectionery Retailer Market Share, By Region, 2021

3.4 Global Chocolate Retail: Dashboard

3.5 Global Chocolate Retail: Market Size and CAGR, 2018-2028 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Chocolate Retail

3.7 Global Chocolate Retail Segmentation: By Product Type

3.7.1 Global Chocolate Retail, By Product Type Overview

3.7.2 Global Chocolate Retail Size, By Dark Chocolate, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.3 Global Chocolate Retail Size, By Milk Chocolate, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Chocolate Retail Size, By White Chocolate, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Chocolate Retail Size, By Ruby Chocolate, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Chocolate Retail Segmentation: By Form

3.8.1 Global Chocolate Retail, By Form Overview

3.8.2 Global Chocolate Retail Size, By Bars, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.3 Global Chocolate Retail Size, By Liquid, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Chocolate Retail Size, By Powder, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global Chocolate Retail Segmentation: By Distribution Channel

3.9.1 Global Chocolate Retail, By Distribution Channel Overview

3.9.2 Global Chocolate Retail Size, By Supermarket, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.3 Global Chocolate Retail Size, By Hypermarket, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Chocolate Retail Size, By Convenience Stores, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.5 Global Chocolate Retail Size, By Other, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Global Chocolate Retail, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



5. Americas Chocolate Retail Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



6. Europe Chocolate Retail Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



7. Asia Pacific Chocolate Retail Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



8. Middle East & Africa Chocolate Retail Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Impact Assessment of Market Dynamics on Global Chocolate Retail Market

9.2 Drivers

9.3 Restraints

9.4 Trends



10. Industry Ecosystem

10.1 Macro-Economic Factor Assessment

10.2 Value Chain Analysis

10.3 Porter's Five Forces Model



