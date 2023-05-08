Workforce Management Market to Surpass USD 15.16 Billion by 2030 owing to Increasing Demand for Workforce Optimization and Automation Solutions across Various Industries | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Workforce Management Market was valued at USD 7.55 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, ultimately reaching a value of USD 15.16 billion. This information comes from SNS Insider.”

Market Overview

Workforce management refers to the set of processes and tools used by organizations to effectively manage their workforce. This includes everything from scheduling and tracking employee hours to forecasting labor needs and analyzing performance metrics. Today, workforce management software is used by businesses of all sizes and across a wide range of industries. These tools offer a range of benefits, including increased visibility into employee performance, improved scheduling and forecasting, and more efficient allocation of resources.

Market Analysis

The workforce management market is experiencing significant growth due to various factors, including workforce optimization, cloud deployment, and regulatory compliance. As companies strive to streamline their operations and improve productivity, they are increasingly turning to workforce management solutions to help them manage their employees more effectively. One key driver of this growth is the need for connected and unified enterprises. As companies expand and operate in diverse locations, it becomes increasingly challenging to manage their workforce effectively. A unified workforce management system can help companies overcome these challenges by providing a centralized platform for managing all aspects of their workforce.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

The major key players are ADP, LLC., Infor, international business machines corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Sap Se, Sumtotal Systems, LLC, Verint systems inc., Workday, inc., and Workforce Software, LLC. & More

Impact of Recession on Workforce Management Market Growth

Recessions can have a significant impact on the workforce management market, as businesses look to cut costs and streamline their operations in response to economic uncertainty. However, despite the challenges presented by economic downturns, workforce management remains an essential tool for businesses looking to survive and thrive in challenging times. In fact, some experts argue that the need for effective workforce management is even greater during times of recession, as companies must make tough decisions about which employees to retain and how to allocate resources most effectively.

Workforce Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 7.55 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 15.16 Bn CAGR CAGR of 9.2% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segmentation By Components (Solution, Services)

By Solution (Time and Attendance Management, Leave and Absence Management, Workforce Scheduling, Workforce Analytics, Others)

By Service (Consulting, Implementation)

By Vertical (BFSI, Retail, and Consumer Goods, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, and Others)

By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

The workforce management market is witnessing significant growth globally, with Europe leading in terms of revenue. However, the Asia Pacific region is catching up fast due to the growing number of labor regulations and laws in developing countries such as India and China. The strict implementation of these policies is expected to have a profound impact on the compliance capabilities of leave management solutions, which are crucial for effective workforce management.

Key Takeaway from Workforce Management Market Study

The sales and marketing management segment is expected to dominate the market. This is due to the fact that businesses are recognizing the importance of effective sales and marketing strategies in order to remain competitive and achieve growth.

The market is set to witness significant growth, with the predictive analytics segment expected to dominate this space. Predictive analytics is the use of data, statistical algorithms and machine learning techniques to identify the likelihood of future outcomes based on historical data.

Recent Developments Related to Workforce Management Market

Atlassian, a leading software company, has recently announced the addition of generative AI technology to its cloud workforce management offerings. This move is set to enhance the company's ability to provide its clients with even more efficient and effective workforce management solutions.

Ardent Health Services, one of the largest healthcare providers in the United States, has announced a partnership with Accenture and UKG to transform its workforce management system. The collaboration aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Ardent's healthcare operations by implementing cutting-edge technologies and data-driven strategies.

