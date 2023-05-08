Online Travel Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: Travelers are Increasingly Online and More Mobile Savvy than Ever Before

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Travel - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Companies within the travel industry have faced, and continue to face, unprecedented challenges and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, as travel came to a virtual standstill, the global market value for online travel intermediaries declined significantly, eventually recovering partly in 2022.

Travelers' requirements are constantly evolving. As a result, online travel intermediaries will have to change and adapt to meet future demands. Within the online travel industry, there has been an increasing focus on personalization by online market players as loyalty to a particular brand is being replaced by a traveler's loyalty to their own preferences.



This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and trends that have emerged as a result of online travel. It then dives deep into an industry analysis, presenting several real-life case studies looking at how destinations and companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector, alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout.



Key Highlights



Globally, travelers are increasingly online and more mobile savvy than ever before. Concurrently, global online travel intermediaries saw their market value experience rapid growth. Travelers' requirements are constantly evolving. As a result, online travel intermediaries will have to change and adapt to meet future demands. Technology and digitalization continue to transform the travel industry as both consumers and companies embrace online travel.

Companies have been able to utilize online platforms as a way of enabling transactions, promoting sources of information, as a key marketing tool, and to directly communicate with the end-user. The key players within online travel can be segmented into commercial companies and government organizations, which are found throughout the whole travel and tourism supply chain.



Due to the changing needs and demands of the modern traveler, travel booking has evolved from traditional high street stores with in-person travel agents to a highly fragmented online marketplace of travel products and suppliers. Companies have had to shift the focus away from a high street presence towards an asset-light, online-only operation to remain current in the ever-competitive online space, which has been hastened by COVID-19. This trend will further accelerate as internet penetration grows worldwide and online platforms become the preferred method for travelers to find information and make transactions.



The ubiquity of the internet has completely revolutionized the travel and tourism industry. The need for a digital platform and online distribution system is now essential for all forms of operators across airlines, hotels, attractions, tour operators and destinations to appeal to today's traveler and to survive within this hypercompetitive industry.

An online presence is now critical for success for most travel and tourism companies. As more firms establish a presence online it will become more important to innovate and invest in new technologies to offer the best experience to the customer.



