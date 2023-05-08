Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fulcrum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FULC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Fulcrum securities between March 3, 2022 and March 8, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/fulc.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s FDA operations and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the preclinical data submitted in support of FTX-6058 showed safety concerns regarding potential hematological malignancies; (2) the foregoing safety concerns increased the likelihood that the FDA would place a clinical hold on preclinical studies of FTX-6058; (3) accordingly, the Company had overstated FTX-6058’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/fulc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Fulcrum you have until June 27, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

