Chlorinated Polyethylene (PE-C) Market Set Strong Expansion: US$ 1,173.1 Million By 2030

New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Reports Insights, the chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 1,173.1 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 622.2 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing deployment of chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) in wire and cable jacketing, impact modifiers, and others, which is accelerating global market growth. Reports Insights study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) market.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research SHOWA DENKO K.K., Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co., Ltd, and Shandong Novista Chemical Ltd., among others are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies have strong manufacturing capabilities and a strong presence in the market through their diverse product portfolios and distribution networks. Furthermore, the chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) market is expected to grow steadily due to the growth of industries, including automotive, construction, and others in key market regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions which are estimated to further spur the market size growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, the capacity expansion for the production of chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) to meet the growing demand for materials in various end-use industries is anticipated to increase the competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In February 2021, Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd., a leading player in the chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) market launched a second line of manufacturing facilities for the chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C). Thus, the development of new manufacturing facilities for the expansion of chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) production will further benefit the market growth.

Chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) is utilized in the automotive industry to ensure superior strength of automotive components. The growth of the automotive industry is attributed due to factors such as the increasing spending power of people, the growth of the e-commerce sector, and others. As a result, the demand for impact modifiers, adhesives, and others. Thus, the growth of the automotive industry is accelerating the overall market growth.





For instance, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), in 2021, the total production of automotive vehicles in the Asia Pacific was 46,768,800 units, and in 2022, it was 50,020,793 units, an increase of 7% over 2021. Hence, the demand for chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) is rising at the global level, which, in turn, is spurring market growth.

Furthermore, the growth of the packaging industry will create a potential opportunity for market growth. For instance, according to the Association for Packaging and Processing, the food & beverage industry in the North American region is projected to increase by 4.5% from 2018 to 2028. Hence, the growth of the packaging industry will further boost the chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) market growth in the upcoming years.

Nevertheless, the higher environmental concerns and stringent regulations associated with the utilization of chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) are restraining the adoption of chlorinated polyethylene in various end-use industries. This factor is posing as a major roadblock for the global chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) market size growth during the projected forecast period.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 1,173.1 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 7.3% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players SHOWA DENKO K.K., Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co., Ltd, Shandong Novista Chemical Ltd., Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd., Dycon Chemicals Aurora Plastics LLC, Shandong Xuye New Materials Co., Ltd., Shandong Novista Chemical Ltd., Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Naphthalene

Cumene

Cyclohexane

Phenol

Chlorobenzene

Nitrobenzene

Alkylbenzene

Others By Application Wire and Cable Jacketing

Impact Modifier

Roofing

Energy Storage

Appliance

Hose and Tubing

Molding and Extrusion

Magnetic

Adhesive

Others By End-user Automotive

Construction

Industrial

Packaging

Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Takeaways

The global chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) market size is estimated to exceed USD 1,173.1 million by 2030 with an astonishing CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

By type, the CPE 135A segment held the leading share in the chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) market in 2022.

In the context of application, the impact modifier segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) market statistics during the forecast period.

By end-user, the automotive industry segment is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in 2022.

Asia Pacific accounted for the major share in the chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) market growth in terms of value and volume due to the growing automotive industry, particularly in countries such as China, India, and others.

Global Chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the CPE 135A segment accounted for the highest market share in 2022. CPE 135A is equipped with various beneficial features such as enhanced impact resistance, enables uniform formability, and excellent impact resistance over a wide temperature range. As a result, CPE 135A is primarily utilized in a range of applications such as gaskets, high-performance industrial cables, air ducts, and others. Thus, the increasing deployment of CPE 135A in the above applications is augmenting segmental growth.

Based on Application, the impact modifier segment accounted for the highest market share in the year 2022. Chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) has various performance benefits such as superior fire resistance, resistance to aging, and weathering protection properties, among others. Thus, the above features of chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) ensure superior durability of impact resistance. The increasing deployment of impact resistance in various end-use industries such as automotive, chemicals, and others is driving the revenue growth of the global chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) market.

Based on End-user, the automotive industry segment is anticipated to offer substantial shares in the global chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) market. Chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) is a vital material used in the automotive industry to ensure superior adhesion, the enhance service life of automobile products, and others in the interiors and exteriors of automotive vehicles. The increasing production activities associated with automobiles are driving the growth of the global chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) market.

Based on region, in the year 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. The automotive industry is a major end-use for adhesives, hose, and others. The increased production of automobile particularly in countries such as China and India are driving the demand for chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) for the production of adhesives, hose, and others.

For instance, as per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2022, the total production of motor vehicles including cars and commercial vehicles in China is estimated to be 27,020,615 with a 3% growth from the previous year. Thus, the growing automotive industry is driving the demand for chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C), which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth.

List of Major Global Chlorinated Polyethylene (PE-C) Market:

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co., Ltd

Shandong Novista Chemical Ltd.

Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd.

Dycon Chemicals

Aurora Plastics LLC

Shandong Xuye New Materials Co., Ltd.

Shandong Novista Chemical Ltd.

Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Global Chlorinated Polyethylene (PE-C) Market Segmentation:

By Type CPE 135A CPE 135B

By Application Wire and Cable Jacketing Impact Modifier Roofing Energy Storage Appliance Hose and Tubing Molding and Extrusion Magnetic Adhesive Others

By End-user Automotive Construction Industrial Packaging Others



