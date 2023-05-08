Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun Hosts Over 500 Tourism Leaders for MarketHub Americas 2023

CANCUN, Mexico, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts is thrilled to share that its newest property, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, will be the host hotel for one of the most important events in the travel industry: MarketHub Americas by Hotelbeds. The all-inclusive resort will host more than 500 leaders and major tourism players for the 2023 edition, which will be held from May 9th to 12th, to share the latest travel trends in the paradise destination of Cancun, Mexico.



“We are honored to welcome some of the most prominent figures in hospitality to the highly anticipated MarketHub Americas event,” mentioned Jurgen Stutz, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, Revenue & Distribution for Blue Diamond Resorts. "At Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, our newest resort, we take pride in providing unparalleled entertainment options, exceptional amenities, and a variety of venues ideal for hosting high-class events such as this. It's an honor to be part of this event, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience to all attendees.”

Under the ‘Where next?’ theme, the event will feature a diverse program of presentations and panel discussions on topics related to the future of tourism. In addition, attendees will have opportunities to network with other industry leaders.

“We are thrilled to bring MarketHub Americas to Cancun and connect with our partners and other industry leaders,” said Carlos Muñoz Capllonch, Hotelbeds’ Chief Commercial Officer. “Attendees will learn more about the latest travel trends, innovations, and technologies. I’m sure it’s going to be an insightful week for us all.”

During their time in Cancun, guests will have the pleasure of experiencing the All-In Luxury® amenities of the Royalton Luxury Resort’s portfolio. They will be able to explore the resort’s modern suites, gastronomic offerings including à la carte restaurants and mixology bars, and a range of entertainment options suitable for teambuilding and group activities. These include a water park with 14 monster slides, a laser tag arena, bowling alley, and trampoline park, not to mention the 13,000+ sq ft Convention Center, its 8,081.71 sq ft auditorium and outdoor theater.

Blue Diamond Resorts, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun’s management company, has everything ready to host MarketHub Americas by Hotelbeds, with an extensive range of world-class activities and services that will ensure an unforgettable experience for all attendees with its Splash Into Fun concept.

For more information on the group benefits offered by Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, visit www.royaltonresorts.com

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts , where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About Hotelbeds

Hotelbeds are global leaders in the TravelTech space, connecting and empowering businesses by facilitating bridges in the ever-changing and expanding travel ecosystem. Our cloud-based technology platforms offer fast and simple access to a global network of travel products, from accommodation to ancillaries and payments, while rich data and intelligence helps to generate demand. By operating exclusively in the B2B arena, we are uniquely placed to drive growth for our partners without competing for the end customer. Our teams of 3000+ experts on the ground provide local expertise and support to boost trading even further, even in the most hard-to-reach spaces. Our unique blend of technology, data and passionate people serves as a catalyst for B2B travel players aiming to unlock their full potential.

