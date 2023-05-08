Kvika banki hf.: Publication of 3M financial results on Thursday 11 May

English Icelandic

The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for the first three months of 2023 at a board meeting on Thursday 11 May. The financial statements will subsequently be published after domestic markets have closed.

A meeting to present the results to shareholders and market participants will be held the same day, at 16:15 GMT on Thursday 11 May, at the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík.

Marinó Tryggvason, CEO of Kvika, will discuss the company's results and key developments in the past months. The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and will be streamed live. Further, a recording of the meeting with English subtitles will later be made available on Kvika’s website.

Meeting participants will be able to send questions before or during the meeting via ir@kvika.is .

The investor presentation will be made public before the meeting.