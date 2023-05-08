Capacity Management Market Projected to Hit USD 5.63 Billion at a 19.80% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Capacity Management Market : By Component, Organization Size, By Deployment Type and Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 19.80% to attain a valuation of around USD 5.63 Billion by the end of 2030.

Considering capacity management trends, the market for capacity management is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 19.80%. This forecast is for the current projected period of 2022-2030. The global market was valued at USD 597.5 million during the period that concluded in 2022, with the current prediction accounting for USD 5.63 billion. During the years 2022-2030. The rise in the growth of the primary factors for the same is being deemed to be the rise in the opportunities for cloud solutions as well as digitization.

Capacity management solutions provided by target market players empower organisations by allowing them to efficiently pssslan their IT infrastructure and resource capacity in order to avoid outages and optimise costs incurred due to underutilised resources. These marketing solutions help businesses to aggregate data from many processes and infrastructure units in order to provide a comprehensive view of all IT resources and infrastructure on a single platform. This market service is intended for the delivery of IT-related services to enterprises, as well as to meet the needs of consumers. The capacity management industry is poised for a significant expansion as a result of an increase in the number of employees utilising IT devices and services.

The key market players dominating the capacity management market are as follows:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

CPT Global (CPT Global)

BMC Software, Inc. (BMC Software)

Nlyte (Nlyte Software)

CA Technologies (CA Technologies)

Riverbed Technology (Riverbed)

Syncsort (Syncsort)

TeamQuest Corporation (TeamQuest)

NetApp (NetApp)

Sumerian (Sumerian)

VMware, Inc (VMware)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

TEOCO Corporation (TEOCO)

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6309

Capacity Management Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Capacity Management Market Size by 2030 USD 5.63 Billion (2030) Capacity Management Market CAGR during 2022-2030 19.80% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The faster pace of technological developments in the global functioning of the capacity management market has led to the higher adoption of new technologies among ICT enterprises.

The faster rate of technical advancement in the global capacity management market has resulted in greater adoption of new technologies across ICT organisations. The implementation of new technology by worldwide market premises has, in turn, streamlined the business processes of firms. This causes a significant increase in capacity challenges in IT services, impeding organisational productivity and resource utilisation. To avoid this, organisations in the global capacity management market are employing effective capacity management solutions to properly allocate and utilise their IT resources based on demand and predicted optimisation costs.

Globally, SMEs are regarded as the economic backbone of a country, contributing significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In most developing economies, SMEs are rapidly expanding and emerging as early technology users. However, due to a lack of awareness and fewer IT infrastructure complexities, the adoption rate of capacity management solutions among SMEs is expected to be slower during the forecast period ending in 2023. These businesses can afford capacity management solutions and services to manage their limited IT infrastructures and resources, but they prefer to manage their capacity requirements traditionally.

Buy This Premium Report Now:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6309

As a result of the mushrooming capacity management market share, technical innovation in the ICT domain has enabled organisations to better their business operations and productivity. Global organisations have adapted and integrated new technologies into their existing infrastructure as a result of the evolution.

The global integration of legacy systems with new technologies, as well as their application, has increased the complexity of IT infrastructures. Furthermore, market enterprises find it difficult to manage their infrastructures effectively while focusing on their core competencies. These growing complexities make it difficult for functional companies to collect data for planning and controlling their IT capacity in order to meet demand and supply-side trends and optimise resource allocation and utilisation. As a result, organisations in the worldwide capacity management market demand capacity management solutions and services to increase operational efficiency while also optimising expenses and IT infrastructures to avoid outages and overspending.

Segmentation

The global market size has been categorised due to the various sizes of organisations in the industry, such as small, middle, and big enterprises. The capacity management market has been classified based on the following factors:

The market is divided into two components: solutions and services.

The market is divided into two categories based on organisation size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises.

The market is divided into two types of deployment: on-premises and cloud.

Telecom Information Technology (IT), Healthcare, Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail, Hospitality, Government and public, and Others (education, energy and utilities, and oil and gas) are the market verticals.

Browse Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/capacity-management-market-6309



The market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.



One of the primary reasons that are projected to drive the capacity management market expansion for SMEs during the forecast period that ends in 2023 is the rapid adoption of capacity management solutions by SMEs to maximise investments in infrastructure.During the forecast period of 2017-2023, the global market for cloud deployment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR. Some of the primary market aspects pushing organisations throughout the world to choose cloud deployment are enhanced security features, interactive dashboards, ease of flexibility, and higher scalability.

The North American area is predicted to have the largest market share in the capacity management industry, while the Asian Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR over the current forecast period. The rapid development of products and technologies in the telecom and IT sectors is projected to accelerate the deployment of capacity management systems across all areas.

Ask To Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/6309

Related Reports:

Metaverse Vs. Web 3.0 : Interrelation and Differences

Web 3.0 vs. Metaverse

Event Management Software Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.





Contact Us:

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

