Company announcement no. 17 – 23

8 May 2023

NTG Nordic Transport Group launches share buy-back program





The Board of Directors of NTG has decided to launch a share buy-back program in accordance with the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors on the Annual General Meeting held 16 April 2020. The authorisation covers share buy-backs up to a maximum of 10% of the Company's share capital at any given time and is valid until 16 April 2025.

Purposes:

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Period:

The share buy-back program will run from 9 May 2023 to 28 July 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

Volume:

During the period, NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 125,000,000, up to 350,000 shares (nominally DKK 7,000,000), corresponding to 1.55% of the current share capital of NTG.

Other terms:

Lead manager. NTG has retained Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp (“Nordea”), as lead manager. Nordea will execute the program independently and without influence from NTG.

Price limitations. No shares may be bought back at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the share price of the latest independent trade and (ii) the highest current independent bid at Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of trading in compliance with the authority.

Maximum daily purchase. The maximum number of NTG shares that may be purchased on each trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume of NTG shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen over the last 20 trading days prior to the date of purchase.

Safe Harbor. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

A company announcement of any transactions under the program will be published every Tuesday throughout the duration of the program.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:





Investor relations:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO







+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com Press:

Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager

+45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

Attachment