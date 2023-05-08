Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buccal Drug Delivery System Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global buccal drug delivery systems market is expected to grow from $2.97 billion in 2022 to $2.97 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The buccal drug delivery systems market is expected to grow to $4.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



Investments in injectable drug delivery systems are a key trend gaining popularity in the buccal drug delivery systems market. Major pharmaceutical companies are investing in drug delivery systems to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Novartis, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company invested approximately $40 million in Credence MedSystems, a US-based company that develops innovative drug delivery systems. The aim of the investment is to boost the production of injectable drug delivery systems.



In November 2020, Novo Nordisk, a Denmark-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Emisphere Technologies for a total amount of $ 1.8 billion. With this acquisition, Novo Nordisk eliminates any future royalty liabilities to Emisphere and MHR and gains full access to the Eligen SNAC technology platform, which enables it to diversify its oral drug portfolio assets across therapeutic areas. Emisphere Technologies is a US-based drug delivery company that develops improved oral formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.



North America was the largest region in the buccal drug delivery systems market in 2022. The countries covered in the buccal drug delivery system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the buccal drug delivery systems market going forward. Chronic diseases refer to ailments that persist for a year or longer, such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, and arthritis. These are the most prevalent chronic illnesses that can be managed but not cured and necessitate continuous nutrition and medical care. Buccal drug delivery systems provide appropriate and effective drug delivery for administering mucosal and transmucosal drugs that are required by several patients suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, and cancer patients.

For instance, in September 2020, according to a study report issued by American Action Forum, chronic illness frequency and expenses are increasing in the United States. Chronic illness is anticipated to continue increasing as the illness incidence among children and young people increases. Chronic illness is a significant healthcare issue since it costs the US $3.7 trillion annually, or about 19.6% of the GDP, and is rising. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases drives the buccal drug delivery systems market.



The buccal drug delivery system market consists of the sales of drug ingredients such as insulin, nicotine, tizanidine, triptan, nifedipine, flurbiprofen, sodium carboxymethylcellulose, carbopol, glibenclamide, hyaluronic acid, and xanthan gum.

Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

