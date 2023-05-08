Associa Corporate Staff Volunteers With Feed My Starving Children

DALLAS, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventeen team members from Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, recently volunteered with the Feed My Starving Children organization to help prepare food for those in need around the globe. The volunteers helped bag and pack 93 boxes of food, which was enough to provide more than 20,000 meals for refugees and starving people in war-torn Ukraine. The event was capped off by an uplifting video which showed Ukrainian recipients eating the same type of meal and expressing their thanks.

Feed My Starving Children is a Christian non-profit organization that coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to people in developing nations. Founded in 1987, it has reached out to more than 70 countries. Every year, millions of children die from preventable causes such as pneumonia, diarrhea, malaria, and undernutrition. Hunger still causes nearly half of deaths in children under five. FMSC believes that hope starts with food. FMSC works with food distribution partners that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development. For information on how you can help, visit https://www.fmsc.org/ways-to-give.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“It was incredibly positive and uplifting to experience first-hand how just a few hours out of your day can dramatically impact the lives of so many people throughout the world,” said Sarah Clausen, Associa’s director of corporate communications. “Our team members left with a renewed understanding of how so many people still go without basic needs and how we can all play a role in making a positive difference.”

