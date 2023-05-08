New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sensor Bearings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032859/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Sensor Bearings Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sensor Bearings estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2022-2030. Speed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Sensor Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- ABB
- Beijing Zhongxuan Bailian Technology Co., Ltd.
- Fersa Bearings
- Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- JTEKT Corporation
- Mageba
- Nachi Europe GmbH
- NSK Ltd.
- NTN Corporation;
- Schaeffler AG
- SKF
- The Timken Company
- Thermometrics Corporation
- Thomson Industries, Inc.
- Waukesha Bearings Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032859/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sensor Bearings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Speed
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Speed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Temperature by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Temperature by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vibration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Vibration by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Displacement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Displacement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Functionalities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Functionalities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal & Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Metal & Mining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-lock Braking System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for Anti-lock Braking System
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Material Handling Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 8-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Motors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 8-Year Perspective for Electric Motors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 33: World Sensor Bearings Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor
Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature, Vibration,
Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor
Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor
Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System, Material
Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: France 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor
Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature, Vibration,
Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Speed,
Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor
Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation, Metal &
Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sensor
Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System, Material
Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anti-lock
Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors
and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Speed, Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other
Functionalities for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation,
Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace &
Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-lock Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric
Motors and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Sensor Bearings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Speed, Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other
Functionalities for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation,
Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace &
Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-lock Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric
Motors and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by Functionality - Speed, Temperature,
Vibration, Displacement and Other Functionalities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by Functionality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Speed, Temperature, Vibration, Displacement and Other
Functionalities for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by End-Use - Automotive, Transportation,
Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace &
Defense, Oil & Gas and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sensor Bearings by Application - Anti-lock Braking System,
Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Sensor Bearings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-lock Braking System, Material Handling Equipment, Electric
Motors and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032859/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Sensor Bearings Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sensor Bearings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032859/?utm_source=GNW