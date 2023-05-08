Global E-Learning Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's E-Learning Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s market research, the e-learning market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. The global e-learning market size is expected to grow from $245.5 billion in 2022 to $278 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of more than 13%. By 2027, the market is projected to reach $462.6 billion, growing at a CAGR of more than 13%. North America was the largest region in the global e-learning market report in 2022.



The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote learning practices, which is expected to drive the growth of the e-learning market in the future. Remote learning involves the use of technology such as video conferencing, virtual examinations, and discussion boards to facilitate distance learning. This has allowed students and teachers to stay connected and engaged with the curriculum while working from home.

For example, in the United States, the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA) reported a 93% increase in distance education enrollment from fall 2019 to fall 2020, with 2,201 SARA schools reporting more than 5.8 million students enrolled solely in distant education.

Learn More In-Depth On The E-Learning Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/e-learning-global-market-report

Innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, gamification, big data, and mixed reality are being developed by major companies to sustain their position in the market. Skilldora Inc., a US-based ed-tech startup, partnered with D-ID, an Israel-based information technology company, to introduce an e-learning platform and app in the United States that uses AI instructors.

Some of the top e-learning companies include Adobe, Aptara Inc., Articulate Global LLC, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems Inc., D2L Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Blackboard Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corporation, FutureLearn, Compunnel Digital Inc., Docebo, and GitHub Inc.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global E-Learning Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9166&type=smp

The E-learning market segmentation is as follows:

1) By Hardware: Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors

2) By Technology: Online E-Learning, Learning Management System, Mobile E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, Virtual Classroom, Other Technologies

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By Application: Academic, Corporate, Government

The e-learning market report provides a comprehensive overview of the market, highlighting growth factors responsible and upcoming trends. The report also helps players understand consumer behavior, identify major competitors and their strategies and spot new opportunities in the industry.

E-Learning Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the e-learning market size, e-learning market segments, e-learning market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database